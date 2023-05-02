Video Of Man Throwing Goats Out Of Speeding Truck Leaves Twitter Fuming

Footage of a viral goat theft from Maharashtra has left social media users fuming. In the clip, an unidentified man can be seen positioned on top of a moving truck. He picks up multiple goats from inside the vehicle only to mercilessly throw them down on the road. The incident was recorded by a person from another vehicle following the truck on the highway. The brutal style of stealing the animals has been widely condemned on social media. It is quite evident the man did not pay any heed to the goats’ security while violently throwing them from the speeding truck to the ground.

Initially, it was claimed the footage has emerged from Unnao, but the Uttar Pradesh Police Department quickly dismissed the factual error on Twitter. In a statement, it was highlighted the signboard on the highway indicates the incident took place near the Igatpuri Ghoti Road in Maharashtra. “Fact Check - From the investigation so far and the signboard on the highway, this video has been found to be related to Igatpuri Ghoti Road in Maharashtra and not from Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. The Unnao Police has also denied this misleading tweet,” tweeted the department.

The Unnao Police Department also clarified in the comment section, “The above video is not related to district Unnao but related to Igatpur Ghoti road of Maharashtra. Please don’t post misleading posts without verification.”

उपरोक्त वीडियो जनपद उन्नाव से संबन्धित न होकर महाराष्ट्र के इगतपुर घोटी रोड से संबन्धित है। कृपया बिना पुष्टि के भ्रामक पोस्ट न करें।— UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) April 30, 2023

The false information led the officials to deploy officers to investigate the incident. “All police stations falling on the Kanpur-Lucknow National Highway were directed to take necessary action with reference to the above video,” they added.

कानपुर लखनऊ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर पड़ने वाले सभी थानों को उपरोक्त वीडियो के संदर्भ में आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया।— UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) April 30, 2023

With over sixty-four thousand views, many social media users have called the theft a condemnable act. While many wanted details if the thieves were arrested, others couldn’t fathom the extent of injuries the goats must have suffered during the incident. A user commented, “Just imagine how the goats must be hurting."

बकरों को लगने वाली चोट का एहसास कीजिये— Vishal Mishra (@VishalMishraKC) April 30, 2023

Another wrote, “How disgusted and lowly thieves they are."

कितने गिरे और घटिया चोर हैं ये।— Edvir Singh (@EdvirSingh) April 30, 2023

After throwing the animals off the truck, the man used a luxury car to make his safe escape. He stepped on a bonnet of a blue four-wheeler as the viral video comes to an end.

