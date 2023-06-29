Video of Men Fighting in Crowded Delhi Metro Goes Viral; DMRC Urges Responsible Behavior | WATCH

A video capturing a physical altercation between two men inside a crowded coach of Delhi Metro has been making waves on social media.

The footage shows the men exchanging slaps and hurling abuses as people around them struggle to stay away from the altercation.

The incident has again brought the Delhi Metro into the spotlight, albeit for the wrong reasons. This comes a day after a video of a verbal altercation between a couple and two middle-aged women went viral.

After the video of the incident went viral, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was quick to release a statement, urging commuters to exercise responsible behavior during their travels.

In the event of witnessing objectionable conduct, DMRC said passengers are encouraged to immediately report the matter to their helpline, providing specific details of the corridor, station, and time.

In response to such incidents, the DMRC has recently deployed flying squads comprising metro and security staff.

These squads will carry out random monitoring across the metro network to ensure passenger safety and take appropriate actions as per the relevant legal provisions, according to Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC.