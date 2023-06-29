CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Video of Men Fighting in Crowded Delhi Metro Goes Viral; DMRC Urges Responsible Behavior | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Video of Men Fighting in Crowded Delhi Metro Goes Viral; DMRC Urges Responsible Behavior | WATCH

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 00:34 IST

New Delhi, India

A grab of the fight that broke out in crowded Delhi Metro.

A grab of the fight that broke out in crowded Delhi Metro.

The two men can be seen punching and trying to shove each other away in crowded Delhi Metro

A video capturing a physical altercation between two men inside a crowded coach of Delhi Metro has been making waves on social media.

The footage shows the men exchanging slaps and hurling abuses as people around them struggle to stay away from the altercation.

The incident has again brought the Delhi Metro into the spotlight, albeit for the wrong reasons. This comes a day after a video of a verbal altercation between a couple and two middle-aged women went viral.

After the video of the incident went viral, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was quick to release a statement, urging commuters to exercise responsible behavior during their travels.

In the event of witnessing objectionable conduct, DMRC said passengers are encouraged to immediately report the matter to their helpline, providing specific details of the corridor, station, and time.

In response to such incidents, the DMRC has recently deployed flying squads comprising metro and security staff.

These squads will carry out random monitoring across the metro network to ensure passenger safety and take appropriate actions as per the relevant legal provisions, according to Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC.

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. Delhi metro
  3. DMRC
first published:June 29, 2023, 00:23 IST
last updated:June 29, 2023, 00:34 IST