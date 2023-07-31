Video Of Monkey Sharing Watermelon With Man Is Wholesome Delight

Monkeys are known for their intelligence— a common trait they share with humans, making their cognitive abilities quite intriguing. Social media is filled with many videos featuring monkeys that often make headlines for their behaviour. And you just can’t expect what will you see next. While some enjoy eating bananas, some of them manage to delve into devouring pani puri. These creatures never fail to surprise us with their diverse meal preferences. A now-viral video showcases a delightful moment of a monkey enjoying a watermelon with a man.

In the video, a man and an excited monkey sit across each other, and watermelon is placed between them. With a gentle gesture, the man proceeds to slice the watermelon in two, revealing the monkey’s eagerness to savour the juicy fruit. As the sweet treat is offered to the monkey, it enthusiastically takes a bite, creating a heartwarming scene of the two companions relishing the refreshing watermelon together.

The video captures a beautiful display of shared enjoyment between humans and primates.

“Eating a watermelon together," read the tweet accompanying the video

Posted just a day ago, the video has already attained seven million views, and the count is increasing rapidly. The Twitter video has also sparked several reactions from social media users.

An individual said that the man gave him the best part of the watermelon, saying, “He literally gave him the best part of the watermelon."

Another Twitter user posted, “And you gave him the heart; what a wonderful gift for the monkey."

One of the people asked, “So you’re telling me all this time I only actually needed to cut through the skin and not the whole thing?" To which a woman replied that it depends on the way you want it open, if you just want it open, you can cut the rind around and then bark apart.

“So patient! Having lunch with his buddy" mentioned another.

Previously, a video of a monkey holding a banana with its young one beside it went viral. The monkey’s intelligence shines through as it skilfully peels the banana with precision and finesse, taking its time to remove every strand of stringy fibre meticulously.

The monkey’s attention to detail is truly impressive, ensuring that the banana is completely clean and free from any fibres before indulging in its delicious meal.