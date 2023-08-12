Video of MS Dhoni Asking Directions From Strangers On Way to Ranchi Has Fans Lauding His Humility

M S Dhoni is arguably the most beloved of all cricketers in this country. This year in the IPL, every match that Dhoni played, was packed to the last seat. Every now and then videos and images of him emerge on social media that are another treat for all of his fans. Now, a video which is currently going viral shows the cricketer asking for directions from strangers. The video, uploaded on Twitter by user named ‘Bala’ has gone viral.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen seated inside a car as he talks with a couple of locals, asking for directions to Ranchi. Two very kind-hearted people step forward to assist the cricketing icon as they explain the directions to him. Dhoni keenly listens to the directions provided and also asks his doubts.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Asking directions from Random strangers > > Google maps MS Dhoni is literally us Also he’s listening to Deva Deva pic.twitter.com/PHK3Df5Fre — BALA (@rightarmleftist) August 11, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with over 325K views.

Meanwhile, earlier, an image which went viral showed the cricketer stopping outside the Ranchi Cricket Stadium to take a photograph with a traffic cop working nearby. The picture went viral on social media. Dhoni regularly visits Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium to train and keep himself fit for the upcoming cricket season. The cop shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Recent Click MS Dhoni Sir.”

The internet went head over heels for the sweet gestur and flooded the comment with heartfelt messages of adoration.