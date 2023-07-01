Mumbaikars Standing in Long Auto Rickshaw Queue Has Desis Pointing Out City's Dark Side

A video circulating on the internet depicts a lengthy queue of people waiting for auto rickshaws in Dombivli, Mumbai. While it is a common sight to witness Mumbaikars standing in queues for buses in the city, this particular incident stood out, prompting Twitter user @Madan_Chikna to share the video with a caption that read, “The Auto Rickshaw queue in Dombivli during evening peak hours showcases people’s remarkable patience."

The video, which has now gone viral, aimed to capture Mumbai’s resilient spirit by highlighting the long queue of individuals patiently waiting for auto rickshaws outside Dombivli station, even amidst heavy rains. While many individuals celebrated this display of endurance, not everyone shared the same perspective.

The Auto Rickshaw queue in Dombivli during evening peak hours showcases people’s remarkable patience. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiSpirit pic.twitter.com/i7Pgv21peZ— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 29, 2023

Desis began pointing out the darker side of the city that should not be overlooked when discussing Mumbai’s ‘spirit’. One user commented, “This is not patience; it is a reflection of defeat. The long queue merely exposes the systemic failure of the public transport system. Rather than acknowledging the poor infrastructure, we choose to glorify and commend the patience of the ordinary public."

This is what defeat looks like, not patience.The long queue is nothing more than the complete failure of the public transport system. But instead of pointing out the bad infrastructure, we will laud and glorify the patience of the ordinary public. Story of every Indian Metro. https://t.co/RyPiZGPU3R — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) June 30, 2023

living in mumbai looks horrifying in every way possible idk how people do it https://t.co/B7lO5p4s3e— miku✩ ִֶָ໑ ✩ (@mikromoons) June 30, 2023

“Stop romanticising the helplessness of the people and start calling out the indifference and apathy of the authorities and govt thanks,” expressed another.

It’s not patience. it’s defeat. No one should be forced to live like this but none of us have a choice.Stop romanticising the helplessness of the people and start calling out the indifference and apathy of the authorities and govt thanks https://t.co/3HqfD0HF9X — কলকাতার ডিম চিকেন রোল প্রেমিক (@clayyytonbigsby) June 30, 2023

But it didn’t stop there. The third user lamented, “It’s not Mumbai spirit. It is the “I can’t do anything about this pathetic life of mine” spirit. FYI - I have lived in Mumbai for a year and experienced this.”

“Remarkable patience?? What else can we do??” wrote the fourth one.

It’s not Mumbai spirit. It is “I can’t do anything about this pathetic life of mine” spirit. FYI - I have lived in Mumbai for a year and experienced this.— Pravin R.B (@rbpravin) June 30, 2023

They have no choice but to wait. Its their only option to get out of station and reach home. This is the sad reality. Patience comes automatically in these situations.— Jainsaab (@arihant81) June 30, 2023

Previously, an Instagram video brought attention to the challenges faced by women while commuting on Mumbai’s local train. The footage depicted a group of women hanging onto the doors of a moving train, sparking safety concerns among Instagram users. The video quickly garnered over 85 million views.

Another video surfaced, showcasing a man attempting to board an already overcrowded compartment of a Mumbai local train. Despite passengers already clinging to the train doors, this unidentified man made considerable efforts to secure a grip and continued to hang on the moving train.

Isn’t it about time that such commuting issues are addressed and resolved?