Mumbaikars Standing in Long Auto Rickshaw Queue Has Desis Pointing Out City's Dark Side
Mumbaikars Standing in Long Auto Rickshaw Queue Has Desis Pointing Out City's Dark Side

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 12:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Video of Mumbaikars Standing in Long Auto Rickshaw Queue Has Desis Pointing Out City's Dark Side (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Madan_Chikna)

Viral video: Mumbaikars standing in long queue for auto rickshaw outside Dombivli station has Desi users highlighting other side of the city.

A video circulating on the internet depicts a lengthy queue of people waiting for auto rickshaws in Dombivli, Mumbai. While it is a common sight to witness Mumbaikars standing in queues for buses in the city, this particular incident stood out, prompting Twitter user @Madan_Chikna to share the video with a caption that read, “The Auto Rickshaw queue in Dombivli during evening peak hours showcases people’s remarkable patience."

The video, which has now gone viral, aimed to capture Mumbai’s resilient spirit by highlighting the long queue of individuals patiently waiting for auto rickshaws outside Dombivli station, even amidst heavy rains. While many individuals celebrated this display of endurance, not everyone shared the same perspective.

Desis began pointing out the darker side of the city that should not be overlooked when discussing Mumbai’s ‘spirit’. One user commented, “This is not patience; it is a reflection of defeat. The long queue merely exposes the systemic failure of the public transport system. Rather than acknowledging the poor infrastructure, we choose to glorify and commend the patience of the ordinary public."

“Stop romanticising the helplessness of the people and start calling out the indifference and apathy of the authorities and govt thanks,” expressed another.

But it didn’t stop there. The third user lamented, “It’s not Mumbai spirit. It is the “I can’t do anything about this pathetic life of mine” spirit. FYI - I have lived in Mumbai for a year and experienced this.”

“Remarkable patience?? What else can we do??” wrote the fourth one.

Previously, an Instagram video brought attention to the challenges faced by women while commuting on Mumbai’s local train. The footage depicted a group of women hanging onto the doors of a moving train, sparking safety concerns among Instagram users. The video quickly garnered over 85 million views.

Another video surfaced, showcasing a man attempting to board an already overcrowded compartment of a Mumbai local train. Despite passengers already clinging to the train doors, this unidentified man made considerable efforts to secure a grip and continued to hang on the moving train.

Isn’t it about time that such commuting issues are addressed and resolved?

