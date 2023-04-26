CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » Video of North West Fixing Her Hair Post Forehead Kiss Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Definitely Kim's Daughter'
Video of North West Fixing Her Hair Post Forehead Kiss Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Definitely Kim's Daughter'

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 10:28 IST

International

Video of North West Fixing Her Hair Post Forehead Kiss Goes Viral. (Image: Twitter/@yzyupdates)

Video of North West fixing her hair edges after being hugged by Chris Appleton is now going viral.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s first-born kid North has quite a fan following. She also has a TikTok account, named, KimandNorth, and it is claimed to be managed by an adult. Now, a video which is currently going viral shows North immediately fixing her hair after being hugged by Chris Appleton. The video is from The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards which took place on April 23. For those who don’t know, Chris Appleton, is Kardashian’s right-hand hairstylist.

In the video, North can be seen standing next to the podium along with her mother, Kim. This is when Chris comes into the frame and gives North a warm hug and then kisses her forehead. The next thing we know is, North moves towards the side and can be very consciously seen fixing her edges. “The way she fixed her edges after he kissed her," read the caption. The video has gone viral and taken the internet by storm. Multiple social media handles have uploaded the same video. Have a look:

“#NorthWest is gonna be a force.. she is already. I love watching her and her mother, it always gold @KimKardashian," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “She is a Kardashian." “She looks and acts like ye!" wrote another user.

Meanwhile, earlier, North dressed up as her dad with a little girl next to her (probably cosplaying as Kim) and the video went viral. North donned a whole Kanye outfit- a blue jacket and a baseball cap. She completed the look with painted-on beard, moustache and eyebrows.

