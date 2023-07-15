Video Of Pakistani Man Seeking Help For Madrasa In A Flight Is Trending

A recent video featuring a Pakistani man appealing for money donations from his fellow passengers during a flight has caught the attention of many. Although the man insists that he is not begging, but rather collecting funds for a madrasa (Islamic educational institution) in Lahore, the authenticity and purpose of his actions remain unclear. Shared on Twitter, the video shows the man dressed in a traditional white kurta pajama and a blue waistcoat, standing in the aisle of the plane as he passionately delivers his speech requesting financial support. He clarifies that he is not a beggar but is seeking donations for the construction of a madrasa. Notably, he assures his co-passengers that they need not leave their seats, as he will personally come to them if they wish to contribute.

Accompanying the post, the caption highlights the viral nature of the video, describing it as a Pakistani man begging for money on a flight. The caption read, “Viral video whereby a Pakistani can be seen begging in a flight; Says I am not a beggar but need money to make a madrasas in Pakistan.”

Viral video whereby a Pakistani can be seen begging in a flight; Says I am not a beggar but need money to make a madrasas in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/hUB3ZzVJGn— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 13, 2023

However, several commenters have disputed this claim, suggesting that the man is, in fact, a well-known comedian known as “Lahore Da Pawa - Akhtar Lawa.”

He is Akhtar Lawa, enjoy this Joker.https://t.co/iCJnWdXixx— Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhavUP65) July 14, 2023

According to some users, the video could be an act performed at the request of the public, intended solely for entertainment purposes. One such user commented saying, “Lol, this is a famous comedian “Lahore Da Pawa” acting on public request.”

Lol, this is a famous comedian "Lahore Da Pawa" acting on public request. 😂— Adee._.Ch (@Ch1Nadeem) July 13, 2023

“He is famous in Pakistan”, said another user.

He is famous in pakistan 😆— Darpan (@DarpanFCB) July 13, 2023

The identity of the man in the video has been revealed as Akhtar Lawa. He gained popularity through his catchphrases and unique gestures, and became a sensation on social media and TV channels. Lawa is also a three-time councilor-elect from his constituency and a staunch supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The video has gained significant traction on social media, amassing over three lakh views so far. The date of its recording is unknown, and it is yet to be determined whether the man was actually seeking donations on the plane or if it was a publicity stunt disguised as a stand-up act.