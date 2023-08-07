Video Of 'Penguins Going On A Trip' Might Make You Pack Your Bags Too

Penguins are among the most sociable flightless avian species, known to wander in groups. They hunt and reside in large colonies helping one another along the way. Now, we have stumbled upon an adorable video of a group of baby penguins carrying backpacks as they move on a concrete road. The collective of seabirds waddle in their signature style carrying colourful backpacks in the hues of green, orange, blue, and more. At one point in the clip, the footsteps of the person recording the flightless birds, who also seems to be their caretaker, appear in the video frame.

Though the contents inside their backpack remain unclear, the video has left animal lovers quite elated. “Penguins going on a trip," reads the caption of the clip. Take a look at the video here:

With over 21.5 million views, the cute footage has reminded many users of the film Penguins of Madagascar. A barrage of Twitteratis began to decipher what was inside their mini bags, while a few wondered if they were going on a school trip or vacation.

Then there were those who couldn’t resist their adorable waddling claiming the way penguins walk will be forever entertaining. A user commented, “The little penguins are so cute with their school bags on their backs."

Another wrote, “I don’t know where they’re headed, but I wanna go too."

One more expressed, “In my next life if I’m not rich/famous I want to be a penguin going on a field trip with my penguin friends and our backpacks."

Meanwhile, a user joked, “OK guy’s, it’s a long way to the south pole."

