Video Of People Knitting Pasta Into A 'Sheet' Goes Viral

Thanks to the internet, we have encountered numerous peculiar culinary experiments that have often left us bewildered. Some of these unusual food combinations include chocolate Maggi, Mexican panipuri, rasgulla chat, and ice cream pakodas, among others. Just when we thought we had seen it all, something even stranger appeared on our screens, leaving us scratching our heads. A viral video has captured people preparing a knitted pasta dish.

The video presents a rather unusual spectacle: two individuals knitting pasta into a “sheet". Yes, you read that correctly. This seemingly bizarre clip has already garnered six million views, generating amusement within the food-loving community.

At the centre of this bizarre yet amusing culinary idea is a bowl of freshly boiled pasta. The video shows two individuals: one holds pasta needles, expertly maneuvering them as if they were knitting a scarf, while the other acts as an assistant, diligently piling pasta onto those needles. After a few seconds, they reveal their masterpiece—a teeny-tiny knitted pasta sheet. The background is filled with infectious giggles that will undoubtedly leave you in stitches.

The caption accompanying the video reads, “Delicious food maker". The comments section of the viral video is filled with thousands of viewers chiming in with their thoughts and reactions.

One user couldn’t help but remark, “The laughing is uncalled for," a testament to the sheer hilarity of the situation. Meanwhile, another user encouraged the laughter, stating, “Whoever is laughing, keep going! It’s infectious!"

Among the sea of amusing comments, one stood out for its creative idea. A person suggested that one can create several of those knitted pasta sheets and use them as layers with cheese and sauce in a lasagna. “Okay but hear me out… if you make several of those, you could layer them into a lasagna with cheese and sauce," read a comment.

“My Italian blood is in shock, but I suspect it has been made by an Italian" reacted a person.

Would you like to try this dish?