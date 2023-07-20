Video Of Pilot's In-Flight Proposal At 10,000 Feet Is Pure Love

When it is about popping up the big question to the special person, people go all way out to make their marriage proposal unique. From proposing at the beach to proposing under the water, there are endless ways of asking for marriage. One such adorable proposal is currently making rounds on the internet. The video features a pilot proposing to her girlfriend in mid-air. What makes it all the more adorable is that the fellow passengers enthusiastically participate in the proposal, holding up banners that read ‘Will you marry me?’ They even showered the couple with hoots and applause.

The clip starts with passengers sitting inside the aeroplane and the pilot, identified as Captain Murphy, making an announcement over the intercom. As the flight reached 10,000 feet high, he advised the passengers to switch on their cell phones.

He later introduces the girl, sitting alone, as his girlfriend named Vanessa, and announces that it’s her birthday. The fellow passengers then join in, wishing her a happy birthday. The captain further went on to share that he has planned a surprise for her and sought the passengers’ assistance to execute the idea.

The passengers then retrieve pieces of paper from their seat pockets, which turned out to be the text ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Vanessa gets a letter from her seat pocket, and she begins reading it aloud, expressing how they are flying on the same plane where they first met. She was also sitting in the same seat.

Vanessa overwhelmed with emotions, then turns back to see the pilot, who approaches her from the back and kneels down. Opening a ring box, he proposes, and Vanessa joyfully accepts, nodding her head in agreement. All the passengers erupt in cheers and love-filled applause, making it a truly magical and memorable moment for everyone onboard.

The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “This is so adorable man, I just could resist myself to post this.”

Watch the video here:

The video has attained 290.4k views in just a day. People wasted no time and shared their views on the video.

An individual shared what he loved about the video, mentioning, “I love the line… you are my copilot not in the air but in real life… That’s enough to express pure love to your sweetheart.. Cute video.”

“This is so wholesome. I am crying,” wrote another twitter user.

However, not everyone was in all praise for the proposal idea. Some people claimed the video to be fake and created to seek attention on social media.