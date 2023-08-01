Video Of Python Wrapped Around Ambulance Goes Viral, Internet Calls It Fake

Social media serves as a platform where numerous stories circulate, some of which are genuine, while others are entirely fake. Some users, in their pursuit of fame or to make their videos go viral, resort to spreading fake news and fake videos.

Recently, a fake video went viral, depicting a massive python tightly coiled around an ambulance. The python appeared so large that it could wrap its body around the vehicle three to four times, leaving many viewers astonished. Speculations arose regarding the snake’s potential size, suggesting it could be several feet long if stretched out straight.

In the video, a white ambulance can be seen amidst a dense jungle, crushed and damaged from multiple angles, with the python wrapped around it. The back of the ambulance is missing and the van itself appears to be in a dilapidated state, with a fallen tree nearby. People can be heard speaking in the background, with some capturing photos and videos, while others wander around the scene.

However, as the video gained traction on social media, it was exposed as fake when viewers noticed that the wrapped python remained motionless throughout the clip, with its head never visible. It seemed to be an artificial setup, entirely covering the ambulance from all sides. Upon detecting this, people quickly reacted in the comment section, pointing out the video’s lack of authenticity.

One user commented, “The python is not moving; it is fake." Another suggested, “It must have been staged for a film shoot; it is not real." Someone else wrote, “It’s so obviously fake- a python without a head!" Another individual questioned, “Where is the head? This is just impossible."

News18 doesn’t verify the authenticity of the video and asks its readers to only trust news provided by authentic news portals or sources instead of any fake channel or source.