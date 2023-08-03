Video Of Rat Chewing Its Way Out Of Snake After Being Swallowed Leaves Internet Shocked

Nature is dependent on the food chain to create a balance in the ecosystem. The basic rule of nature is that the predator hunts and eats its prey. Recently, a video has been gaining traction online where a small snake, a natural predator, can be seen swallowing a huge rat. But if you look at the clip closely, you will notice something amiss.

An Instagram account that goes by the name Creepy n Crawly shared a video where a snake can be seen swallowing a big rat. However, it soon turned out to be a huge mistake by the reptile as the rat decided to chew its way out from the inside of the snake. The predator, on the other hand, can be seen continuing its attempt to swallow the now-dead rodent whole, meanwhile, part of the rat can be seen sticking out of the snake’s body. The account claims that the snake too “died soon after”.

The caption read, “This rat clearly decided that instead of just letting the snake swallow him, he would try and eat his way out from inside his attacker.⁣ The rat died in the process but he can rest easy knowing that the snake was mortally wounded and died soon after.⁣" The video has received more than 7 lakh views on Instagram. The comment section is filled with people expressing their shock.

A social media user wrote, “The worst way to die knowing you are choking on food that killed you." Another user said, “I always wondered why this didn’t happen. Now I know it does" Looking at the video, it definitely looks like a competition about who finally won. An individual declared it to be a “tie". Another comment read, “I think that’s why most of the time they kill their prey before they eat."

Previously, the account had shared a video of a snake swallowing a green toad which was declared to be toxic toads.

As per the information shared, the snake was a Tiger Keelback which is a venomous and poisonous colubrid snake that is native to Japan. Unlike other snakes that produce their venom internally, what makes this reptile interesting is it gets its venom from its primary prey, the toxic toads.