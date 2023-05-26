Video Of Scary Worm-like Creature With 'Lot Of Legs' Leaves Internet Shocked

Our planet is diverse and different environmental conditions give rise to certain characteristics in creatures of all shapes and sizes. Due to these features, they appear weird and at times frightening as well. Twitter handle @OTerrifying shared the video of a similar harmful-looking creature on May 24.

In the clip, social media users were shocked to see the creature which appears to have a lot of legs. The video was shared with the text, “Does anybody know what this is?” and it has received 76,00,000 views so far. Take a look at the video here:

Does anybody know what this is? pic.twitter.com/eUBCLhtLAJ— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) May 25, 2023

A user tweeted that this creature is a “pre-snake" (it’s what a snake is before it fully evolves).

That’s a pre-snake (it’s what a snake is before it fully evolves)— Eric Shunn (@Eric__Shunn) May 25, 2023

Another tweeted that this organism is a “sandworm" that lives in mud and has small arms across its body. However, he ended the tweet by writing that his answer can be wrong as it is difficult to guess the correct name due to the low quality of the video.

if you’re looking for an actual answer beneath the mountain of blue checks, i’m quite sure it’s a sand worm. they like in mud and have small arms all across their body that they use to dig. it’s hard to tell from the low quality though and i’m not an expert so i may be wrong. pic.twitter.com/LONN3Kvyrz— EggBasket (@EggBasket_) May 25, 2023

A similar clip was shared on social media some time back in which users saw another terrifying animal under the sea. Initially, as the video started, they were only able to see the teeth of the animal. Then as the video proceeded further, we could see the terrifying face of the creature.

top videos

The list of the most dangerous-looking animals doesn’t end here. Pacific Football Fish is another organism that appears to be fearsome and can swallow prey the size of its own body. According to a-z-animals.com, zoologist Johan Reinhardt first discovered the football fish around 1837. This fish possesses a large, round, or oval-shaped body that looks like a football.

They also have very pointed teeth and black or brown scales. The female football fish measure up to 2 feet long and possess the large glowing angler rod that emerges from the head. They also have a covering of bony plates on their body. The males, on the other hand, measure less than 2 inches long and don’t have many of the same physical features as the female.