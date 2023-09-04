Video Of Schoolgirl Sharing Tiffin With Beggar Will Make You Cry

Kindness is a virtue that transcends all boundaries, cultures, and languages. Countless stories of random acts of kindness surface online from time to time, captivating the hearts of viewers worldwide. Adding to the list of such acts, there is one video that stands out, touching souls far and wide. This extraordinary video features a young schoolgirl who demonstrates an extraordinary level of kindness and compassion. In a world where acts of generosity are sometimes overshadowed by negativity, this little girl’s selfless gesture has become a beacon of hope and a reminder that kindness knows no age.

This heartwarming video shows a young girl, clad in her school uniform, helping and feeding a blind beggar standing beside a bustling road.

She proceeded to take her tiffin box from her bag and offered her sandwich to the beggar. A few moments later, realising that the blind beggar could not unwrap the sandwich on his own, the girl unwrapped it for him. She then feeds the beggar with her own hands. The video also shows that she stood there, making sure the beggar had finished his meal. Later, she also offers a bottle of water to him.

Watch the video here:

Impressed with the little girl’s act, social media users have showered the girl with praise. Thousands of comments have also flooded in, with one user saying that the schoolgirl’s mother has raised a Princess. Another user commented that this was real education."

A person also feels if everyone turns as good as this child, then no poor person would go to sleep hungry. Overwhelmed with emotions, a viewer says that the girl’s gesture was similar to what it feels like to have god near oneself.

One comment suggested that the video has been shot in Bangladesh, however, there has been no confirmation of this information yet.

The video shared on Instagram, has gained more than 20 thousand likes and over 2,200 comments. It has also been shared over 23 thousand times already.

In a world often marred by division and negativity, this heartwarming video of a schoolgirl’s act of kindness serves as a reminder that compassion and empathy can bridge the gaps that divide us. It’s a testament to the fact that kindness, no matter how small the gesture, has the power to touch hearts, inspire change, and restore our faith in humanity. This young girl, whose actions radiated love and compassion, has indeed left an indelible mark on our hearts and serves as a shining example of how a simple act of kindness can make the world a better place.