Video Of Siberian Huskies Repeating The Names Of Kids Will Melt Your Heart

Even if you are not a pet parent, you must agree that dogs are adorable. Imagine returning home from work after an exhausting day, only to find your pet dog ready to welcome you, wagging its tail in sheer delight. Pure bliss, right? While some dogs show affection by licking your face and looking at you with puppy eyes, others are pretty vocal about their feelings. The prime example is the Siberian husky. These furballs are not only mischievously adorable but they are also communicative, speaking to humans with their unique vocalisations.

Recently, a video of a husky dog speaking to three kids while also mimicking the words “I love you" to three kids has melted the hearts of netizens. The adorable visual clip was shared on Instagram by Good News Movement on April 7 which shows three young boys speaking with two Siberian huskies, named Max and Bombom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

“These kids can’t believe that these dogs Max & Bombón can say their names. The boy Álvaro says he is gonna go and tell his mom. It’s the “I love you" at the end for me,” reads the caption of the post.

Interestingly, when the three kids take turns saying their names to the dogs, the canines also repeat after them. When one of the boys bends down to the husky and says Alvaro, which is his name, the husky makes a unique sound, which makes it clear that it has also uttered the same name. Similarly, when another kid approaches the husky and says his name - Alejandro, this time too, the husky gives out an almost close-to-perfect vocalisation of the kid’s name.

The same happens when the kids try making one of the huskies say its own name which is Max. But, to their utmost surprise when one kid, among the three, says “I love you", the intelligent animal reciprocates its feelings, by responding with the words back to the kid. The boys appear to be flabbergasted at the incident, giggling in delight. One of them even holds a food item in his hands, probably to feed the dogs.

The video has sparked numerous reactions from social media users. While one of them urged, “Now give those dogs those treats!” another quipped, “That’s so cool to see from a dog!” “How cute,” gushed a third individual. So far, the video has garnered over 7,45,000 views on Instagram.

