Video Of Snake Mistakenly Thrown At Man Leaves Internet In Splits

So many bizarre and hilarious videos related to animals go viral on social media. One such video has gone viral on Instagram and it involves a snake. The video is sure to make one laugh as the situation becomes so bizarrely hilarious as the video progresses.

In the video, we see a man trying to hit a small snake with a broom on the bank of a canal. The battle between the two goes on for some time as the man tries hard to injure it. But as the situation escalates, there comes a time in the video when the snake is thrown towards one of the other men standing on the side.

The man, who was battling out the snake, accidentally shoots the snake with the broom toward others standing afar. The reaction of the man who was hit with the snake makes you laugh hard. He panics, then runs and hides behind a tree, looking scared. Check out the video here:

The video was posted on Instagram by an account called sonyboy1931 in May. It is captioned, “Hasna mana hai," which means you are not allowed to laugh.

People are reacting to it with laughing emojis and hilarious comments. One user said, “This was hilarious," another said, “Wow..what a revenge strategy." A third user added, “Hasna mana hai par hansi ruk nhi rhi," referring to the caption and saying that laughing is forbidden but I am unable to control it.

Someone even questioned the authenticity of the video by writing, “Try pausing the video after that guy starts struggling. Can see it is not a snake but a string?"

Videos like these often go viral. Another hilarious video that went viral earlier showed a snake stealing slippers. It made the internet laugh with its bizarreness.