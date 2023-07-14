Video Of Swan Chasing Tiger Cub Goes Viral, Leaves Internet Divided

Viral animal videos show some of the most unique and hilarious sides of wild creatures. A similar video is going viral on social media featuring a tiger cub and a swan in a cute engagement.

The video shows the two animals engaging in a running game. Initially, the tiger is seen running after the excited swan but after that the swan takes the lead in chasing the little tiger away, turning the situation in favour of itself. The tiger runs and tries to hide in the cage. The bird even bites the little animal in the back. The video seems to be captured in a zoo-like place. It was posted on Instagram by the channel @animalonplanet. The caption on the post reads, “Oh how the tables turn," referring to the role reversal in the video. Take a look at the video here:

People expressed their views in the comments section and some even showed concern, “This isn’t funny at all, Even though that’s a cub, the tiger could easily kill the goose or hurt it," “I only see here animal abuse," and “That slippery floor is not what tiger is evolved for, the poor cub could easily be hurt," are some of the comments.

Some positive comments said, “The way he goes is like I won!!” “My money is on the goose against any animal," and “Wow they can surely move." The Instagram reel has gained thirty-four thousand likes and more than five hundred thousand views.

Speaking of animal videos, another video went viral recently when a man ended up jumping in the water to save his dog from a swan. The video was posted on Tiktok by a page called @tomlking. In the hilarious video, the man saves his golden retriever from a charging swan by jumping in the water, and interestingly the dog started the chase first. Despite the man’s rescue, the swan did not stop and struck the human-dog pair.