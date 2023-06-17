Video Of Thirsty Squirrel Asking For More Water Is Too Cute To Miss

The hottest months of summer are not just challenging for humans. Animals alike feel the burn of the sun. Many are unfortunate enough to not survive because of the severe heat. In times like these, a little kindness goes a long way. Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer, Susanta Nanda, shared a remarkable encounter of a man with a thirsty squirrel on his Twitter account. The video showcases a man approaching a squirrel perched on a tree with a water bottle. What happens next is an adorable display of trust and thirst-quenching persistence. As the man extends the water bottle towards the squirrel, the tiny creature eagerly starts gulping down the water, clearly quenching its thirst. The sight of the squirrel’s desperate need for hydration is sure to tug at the heartstrings of viewers.

However, what makes this video truly heart-melting is the squirrel’s response when the man tries to move the water bottle away after some time. Instead of letting go, the squirrel quickly grabs the bottle with its tiny paws and pulls it closer. The message is clear: the little animal wants more water. IFS Officer Susanta Nanda’s tweet accompanying the video perfectly captures the essence of this extraordinary moment. He wrote, “Earning the trust of a thirsty squirrel with few drops of water. And watching in loops the moment when it asks for more towards the end.”

For many social media users, the video won their hearts because it showed simple yet profound connections that can be formed between humans and animals. Others shared how they have put in efforts on their end to make sure that animals near them never go thirsty in the scorching heat. “Empathy not just for fellow human beings but for every being on this planet is the only thing this planet needs,” a tweet read.

Another user wrote, “What a beautiful video… We have two water bowls for birds in our garden and have been so pleasantly surprised to see squirrels taking a drink from them too… It’s such a lovely satisfying sight…”

“What an innocent squirrel,” a user wrote.

Many others had remarked on how people not taking care of this planet is impacting all of the life sources. With dried-out water bodies, animals are forced to find alternate water sources. What are your thoughts on this video of a thirsty squirrel drinking from a bottle?