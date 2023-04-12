Video Of This 105-Year-Old Woman Cooking Snake Curry Is Viral Again

Curry dishes in every corner of the world attract people with their combination of sweet, spicy, sour and salty flavours. These include Beetroot curry, Rendang curry and many others. Have you ever heard of snake curry? This name is sure to leave some people grossed out. It is one of the most preferred dishes in countries like Vietnam, China, and Hong Kong. In 2019, a video also surfaced on social media, where a 105-year-old woman named Karre Mastanamma shared a snake curry recipe. The video was shared on Youtube. As described in the video, Karre Mastanamma can see clearly but she can’t hear well. She specialises in traditional cooking. Even though Mastanamma lives alone, she cooks for herself. Karre Mastanamma, who was an Indian centenarian who became a popular chef on YouTube with millions of followers, passed away in 2018. She hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

The video starts with Mastanamma properly washing a snake with the help of a partner. While washing, she was also saying something in a language which is difficult to comprehend. After the washing is complete, she peels off the snake’s skin and then applies turmeric and other spices to it. She then chopped onions and the other ingredients for the taste. After marinating it, she put the snake’s skin and the other ingredients like ginger and garlic paste carefully in a boiling pan. Mastanamma and her partner kept stirring the mixture and adding more spices like red chilli powder and curry leaves to it. At last, the dish was prepared and served to some customers on a long leaf. The origin of this video is not known.

Not only snake curry, but other dishes made from snake meat are also quite popular. In India, these dishes are widely preferred in Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, and Jharkhand. In the South, there is a popular cuisine called Pudalangai Poriyal, a snake gourd recipe. When compared to other gourds, snake gourd has a low-calorie count. People who suffer from diabetes can also eat this dish. People in Nagaland also love cooking snake meat. They believe that snake meat provides them strength to recover from wounds. According to them, it also helps in having better eyesight.

