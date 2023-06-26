Video Of Tourist Vandalising Rome's Colosseum Leaves Internet Fuming

A viral video of a tourist defacing the ancient walls of Rome’s iconic Colosseum has sparked outrage within the internet community. The footage, posted on Youtube Shorts, depicts a man wearing a sky-blue t-shirt and shorts, using a pair of keys to carve the name ‘Hayley’ onto the 1937-year-old historical structure. The tourist’s actions were met with condemnation as soon as the video surfaced online. Numerous individuals expressed their anger and called for legal against the perpetrator.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/OGYe1Z4EbQ0

“Should have found a cop real quick and showed him the video," a user wrote while reacting to the clip. Another commented, “Should’ve stopped him or lead him to a cop."

As carving on historic monuments qualifies as vandalism, if identified and apprehended, the individual could face severe penalties, including fines ranging from €8,000 to €60,000 (approximately Rs 4 lakh to 54 lahks) and up to one year of imprisonment.

Italy has taken significant measures to protect its cultural treasures, including recent legislation aimed at curbing the vandalism of monuments and cultural sites. In April, the Italian government approved proposed legislation, initiated by the culture minister, that imposes substantial fines on those who deface artworks or cultural landmarks. The fines begin at €10,000 (almost Rs 4 lakh) and can reach as high as €60,000 (almost 54 lakh), according to an AP report.

Rossella Rea, the director of the Colosseum, justified the hefty fine, emphasizing the significance of the damaged monument as a magnificent and symbolic structure. Rea reiterated that defacing historic walls is absolutely forbidden, asserting that “you cannot write on a historic wall." The intention behind the high penalty is to send a strong message to potential vandals and safeguard these invaluable historical sites.

Darius Arya, a Rome-based archaeologist, highlighted the importance of the substantial fee, stating that it demonstrates the authorities’ lack of tolerance and represents an increased commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage. This robust approach aims to dissuade potential wrongdoers from engaging in similar acts.

Unfortunately, the Colosseum is not the only Italian monument that has faced threats from tourists engaging in inappropriate behaviour. Last year, a visitor caused damage estimated at 25,000 euros (over Rs 22 lakh) by allegedly tossing an electric scooter down Rome’s Spanish Steps. These 18th-century steps hold the status of a World Heritage Site in Italy, and even sitting on them is prohibited.