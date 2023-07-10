Video Of Turtle Attacking A Snake In Water Leaves Internet Surprised

Video from animal kingdoms often leaves us intrigued, especially those of turtles and tortoises. Now, a bizarre clip has caught our attention leaving everyone shocked. The viral video shows a turtle hunting a snake for food in Manhattan, USA. The internet, too, was surprised at this act and thought that turtles are vegetarians.

A majority of the turtles are herbivores, however, some of them are omnivores too. There are some freshwater turtle species, which eat small mammals, snakes and frogs. In the video, a man was sitting by a stream and witnessed a turtle hunting a snake in a flash of movement. The reptile was hidden under a rock, while a striped snake was swimming towards the flow of the water. The predator sneakily reaches for him, and in the blink of an eye, it snatches its prey from the water and goes back to hiding.

The video has garnered more than two million views on Instagram. A few internet users think that this might be a snapping turtle which is notoriously known for its strong jaws and powerful bite that it uses to protect itself if threatened. The caption reads, “I never knew turtles eat snakes." The video is from Manhattan, Kansas. Take a look at it:

An Instagram user commented, “Snapping turtles are vicious. I live near a bayou, and you learn quickly to avoid them. They can easily take a few fingers off, and they get huge!" Another joked at the speed of the reptile and commented, “The fastest I’ve seen a turtle." An individual commented, “Even turtles are tired of being vegan."

Earlier, a video of a tiger shark trying to eat a turtle attracted many views online. The clip showed the apex predator attacking a turtle, which always turned its back towards the shark, to protect itself with its strong shell.

When the shark finally gives up and turns away, the turtle exacts revenge by biting the tail of the tiger shark which is easily four to five times its size.