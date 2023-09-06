Video of Woman Attempting To Catch Crocodile With Bare Hands Will Give You Chills

A woman’s daring act of jumping into a pond to catch crocodiles with her bare hands has taken the internet into overdrive. The video of this astonishing act has gone viral. In the clip, the woman can be seen running towards the pond’s shoreline while several crocodiles appear to be sunbathing nearby. As the woman approaches the water’s edge, the reptiles swiftly plunge into the depths.

Next, the woman jumped into the water without any protective gear and seized hold of a crocodile. It appears that she is attempting to secure something around the crocodile, all the while another crocodile remains afloat nearby. Surprisingly, the other crocodiles did not display aggression or hostility and remained still.

“The second crocodile is in shock (with a grinning face with big eyes emoticon),” read the tweet accompanying the clip.

Take a look at the video here:

The second crocodile is in shock 😃 pic.twitter.com/N3UfhJdn3N— Funny 𝕏 Post (@FunnyXPost) September 3, 2023

As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, social media users flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. Many users were astonished by the woman’s audacious act while others expressed praised the woman’s bravery. Some of them raised concerns about the risks involved in such an act.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Oh she’s a brave woman and I love crocodiles, We have a lot of crocodiles at Naser Lake in Egypt," while another commented, “What the hell is happening, I ain’t never seen a crocodile run from a woman that fast …..the gaping one is even funnier."

Ohhh she's a brave girl 😍💪🏻 and i love crocodiles, we have a lot of crocodiles at Naser lake in Egypt 🐊🐊🐊— Mina Shohdy 𝕏 (@MinaShohdy) September 3, 2023

What the hell is happening, I ain't never seen a crocodile run from a woman that fast …..the gaping one is even funnier 😂— Red butterfly (@red013butterfly) September 3, 2023

“Omg, that is so wild," a Twitter user wrote.

Omg!! That is soo wild 💀— 𝕏 Travels, Hotels and Resorts (@em3dia) September 3, 2023

An internet user commented, “Wow, Wonder Woman."

Wow….wow ..Wonder Woman— anwar mustafa (@anwarmustafa) September 4, 2023

Shared on September 4, the video has amazed over nine thousand views and the number is rising steadily.

Earlier, another viral video showcased a woman swimming with a big, scary alligator. The video was posted on Instagram by a person named Christopher Gillette, who said he takes people on tours to see alligators underwater. In the video, a woman can be seen swimming in the water while a huge alligator is also present. She did not seem scared and swamp very gracefully, even performing a backstroke near the alligator. But the most surprising part is when she actually touches the dangerous alligator towards the end of the video. This gesture shocked a lot of people online.

It’s important to note that interacting with wild animals, especially predators like crocodiles and alligators, can be extremely dangerous.