Video Of Woman Eating Food From Same Plate As Lion Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

The mere mention of lions can send chills down the spine of anyone. These wild animals are potentially dangerous and can inflict serious harm on human beings. People tremble at even their sight, let alone going close to them. Now would you believe that a girl not only remained calm in front of a lion but also enjoyed eating food with him? Sounds quite unbelievable, right? But an Instagram reel, shared by the Instagram page of rak_zoo, proves this.

The zoo is located in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The clip opens up with a lion eating the succulent pieces of flesh kept on a plate. A woman is also sitting by his side and calmly takes a piece of the meat. There is not even a sign of panic or uneasiness on her face while she is doing this even though there is not much distance between her and the animal.

The situation can turn out to be unpredictable the very next moment if the wild animal attacks her but she calmly goes on to eat the meat. She also says something in a language that cannot be understood and the clip ends with her watching the animal. “No other place on the earth can make you do this, Only here (rak zoo)," reads the caption. The clip has received 3.7 million Views.

Social media users were stunned to the core after watching this clip and advised the woman to stay away from them. A user commented, “And then he eats you!! Those are wild animals, not pets." Another felt this method of eating was disgusting. Film director Zenofar Fathima and Muhammad Junaid, a popular influencer from UAE, commented on a fire emoticon.

Not only this clip, Rak Zoo, has shared several other clips as well that give an enthralling insight into the experience of the visitors. In this clip, a man is lying on a lion’s legs and continues to shoot a video as well of his surroundings. He does not look even slightly terrified that the big cat can hurt or maul him.

The clip has garnered more than 16,000 views.