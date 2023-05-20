Video Of Woman Getting Tattoo Of Her Husband's Name On Forehead Goes Viral

It is said that when someone is in love, they will go above and beyond the ordinary to impress their loved ones. Some couples organise a surprise date for their partner and some purchase lovely gifts for them. Similarly, a woman from Bengaluru has taken a unique decision to impress her husband. She got her husband’s name inked on her forehead. Now, the video of the woman getting the tattoo of her husband’s name has gone viral.

The video was uploaded from a social media account of a tattoo parlour in Bengaluru named King Maker Tattoo Studio on Instagram. In the clip, it can be seen that the woman is sitting on a chair and getting herself inked with the name of her husband, Satish, on her forehead. Prior to choosing the final font size, the tattoo artist writes Satish on a piece of paper before pasting it on the woman’s forehead. It was then imprinted with it using carbon paper. The woman seemed to be happy and excited up to this point. However, the woman’s happy expression changed to pain owing to discomfort as soon as the artist began applying ink with a needle to her forehead after that. She was spotted using her hands to stop the artist.

The video clip by the tattoo studio faced a heavy backlash on social media. Some called it an overreaction, while some asked for a dislike button to show their true reaction to the video. The final result of the tattoo will be revealed in the next video, said King Maker Tattoo Studio while uploading the video.

When it comes to getting inked, couples around the world try new and unique ways to show their love for their partners. Sometimes it also comes in the form of a prank. Recently, a fun-loving husband, who hails from Queensland, Australia, decided to prank his wife by having her most unflattering photo tattooed on his body. After seeing this, his wife burst into tears of joy.