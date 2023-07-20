Video Of Woman Pulling Man's Boxer Shorts At Water Park Will Leave You In Splits

People get involved in hilarious collisions and some of it could also end up becoming a viral video on the internet. One such video shows an unfortunate man who almost lost his boxer shorts in a collision at a water park.

The video shows a busy water park where a woman is in the pool with many others and suddenly a wave comes from behind which instantly takes her forward towards a random man. Then she accidentally takes the support of the man’s boxer shorts to save herself from drowning. The video shows the woman pulling the man’s shorts. Realising what she has done, she can be seen laughing hard at the situation.

The video was posted on Instagram by an account with the handle @nrv_emotions. It is going viral and has gotten more than 600,000 likes and 2 million views on Instagram. Take a look at the video here:

The comments on the video are filled with laughing emojis and funny remarks. One user said, “I laughed so hard. I am almost crying," and another commented, “Oh my god meri to hnsi hi nhi ruk rhi comment krne prajbur ho gaye (oh my god I can’t stop laughing, I am forced to comment)." A third user wrote, “End me aunty ji kya hassi (how aunty ji laughed at the end)."

Another hilarious video involving water play went viral last year which showed a man attempting an epic run on a water slide but failing badly. The man was trying to show how to run on the water slide but ended up losing balance midway, falling with a splash. The video went viral, making the netizens laugh. Some of them expressed wonder at how did he even manage to run on a water slide like that for a small distance. Some netizens even compared the man to an anime character called Naruto, who is famous for his peculiar running.