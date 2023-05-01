Video Of Woman Skiing In A Saree Takes Internet By Storm

From going to offices to working out and now doing adventure sports, all while wearing a saree, women have been changing the norms of dress codes around the world. A video showing a woman skiing in a saree has surfaced on Instagram and people cannot stop awing about it.

The video was shared by Divya Maiya, an Instagram influencer who often posts videos and photos of her in Indian attire, usually doing something sporty such as cycling or in this case, skiing. She posted the video a couple of weeks ago with the caption, “As winter comes to a close, I want to thank everyone who has supported me and cheered me on this season. Also, a shout out to the person who wanted to see me ski in a drape like this, this is for you.” She also wrote that it was “liberating” for her to know that people were inspired seeing a brown woman participate in sports wearing a saree.

The video shows Divya skiing through the snow like a pro while wearing a saree. While a lot of you may speculate that it is dangerous to ski in a saree, Divya seemed to have full control of herself, and she made sure that the drapes of her saree did not get in the way when she was performing the sport.

The video has gone viral with more than 15 lakh views. People praised her in the comments section and called her fearless.

A user commented, “Amazing. I cross-country ski around Europe and my daughter and husband downhill ski. My daughter is now starting to partake in slalom races. This is so cool. I hate how “prejudiced” skiing is and how we need to normalize all diverse people playing this incredible sport.”

Another user wrote, “Just the fact that you are skiing wearing a sari is out of this world. I can’t even manage to walk without fidgeting with my saari 10000 times.”

A third user expressed, “Incredibly brave of you. Been watching you on a loop. With that beautiful soundtrack and Palau billowing in the wind. You GO, GIRL!!! You make us all so freaking proud of you…. Much love from India.”

