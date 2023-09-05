Video Shows Advanced Kitchen Innovations That Have Changed The Way Japanese Cook

Japan is a country where technological development has always been a step forward. They have made some really unique and brilliant inventions that have left the world spellbound. These inventions extend to the kitchen as well. The social media account Alkidostore has shared a clip on Instagram that shows scientifically advanced equipment. These pieces of equipment have made life simpler for the Japanese people.

The video starts with a glimpse of a chopper-like tool that chops all the vegetables put into it into finer pieces. The cook who is handling the tool just puts it into the pan and cuts the vegetables into pieces. The next tool in the video is an automatic pan machine that heats the vegetables once the cook puts on its switch. One of the fascinating features of this pan is that when the cook puts some oil in the spices to add taste, there is a slight fire, but it is not hazardous and doesn’t cause harm to anyone.

A third and final piece of equipment is shown in the video. The cook puts a lot of spices in this equipment that mixes it and produces a final combination of all the food ingredients. People don’t need to make the least effort to operate and even heat up these automatic pans. All they need to do is just open the switch and the pans will work on their own to perform the most complicated task. This video of the scientifically advanced equipment has garnered more than 8,00,000 views.

Social media users were fascinated with this video and one of them informed that it is called the regeneration process. The user further wrote that the soft iron is changed to steel in this process and heated at a very high temperature. It is then cooled with oil or water. According to the user, he had tried this process, while cooking the fried rice, and the sticky quotient in the rice was reduced to a great extent. Others, however, complained that that the information given in the clip was not clear. Some users commented that the names of the powder, sausages and other materials should have been clearly specified.