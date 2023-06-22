Video Shows Delivery Agent On Jetpack Flying To Serve Pizza; Real Or Fake?

Pizza lovers attending the Glastonbury festival in the United Kingdom are in for an extraordinary surprise this year. Domino’s, the renowned pizza chain, has been making waves on the internet for a different kind of pizza delivery service. The video circulating on social media platforms shows the use of jet suits. Daily Mirror reported that as music enthusiasts prepare to immerse themselves in the festivities at Worthy Farm in Somerset, their pizza cravings will be catered to in an unprecedented way. Domino’s has recently launched a trial of the world’s first jet-suit pizza delivery service. The footage shows a pilot effortlessly soaring above the Glastonbury pizza place, sporting a custom-made jetpack. With a specially designed delivery box securely attached to the jet suit. Equipped with jet-engine powered arm mounts, the pilot propels into the sky, gracefully gliding over the vast fields of Glastonbury.

Once the delivery driver reaches the desired location, he skillfully land with the assistance of the jet suit. With pizzas and sides in hand, the driver makes a casual and stylish delivery before taking off once again. To ensure the pizzas are delivered fresh and still hot, Domino’s collaborated with Gravity Industries to create custom-designed jet suits valued at hundreds of thousands of pounds each. The video has already garnered attention on YouTube, where viewers can witness this innovative pizza delivery service in action.

Domino’s achieved this remarkable feat by partnering with Gravity Industries, pioneering the use of jet suits for pizza delivery, reported Daily Mirror. Sam Wilson, Domino’s Jet Suit Deployment Director, expressed the inspiration behind this unconventional delivery method: He said, “When we realized serving slices inside the festival was impossible, we took inspiration from this year’s headliner to launch our own rapid delivery trial – it was a bit of a no-brainer."

A spokesperson from Gravity Industries expressed their enthusiasm for this extraordinary collaboration, reported Daily Mirror. The spokesperson remarked, “Keeping pizza piping hot using the Jet Suit is definitely an unusual utilization of our tech, and pizza isn’t in our normal flight plan. But being able to exceed the average delivery time by flying through the Somerset fields and feeding campers with the pizza delivery experts certainly shows the future of a fast delivery service."

While the pizza chain remains tight-lipped about the possibility of a nationwide rocket-powered fleet, they hinted at the potential.