Video Shows How Dhanbad Mines Use Latest Technology To Extract Coal

Coal mining entails extracting coal from underground or in a mine. Since the 1880s, coal has been one of the major sources of energy and has been widely used to generate electricity. Coal miners use large machines to remove coal from the ground, which is said to be one of the most difficult jobs. Earlier, it was done with the help of a hammer and spade, which took a lot of time to extract the coal and a lot of hard work from the labourers.

In recent times, the scenario has changed, and modern technologies are used to extract coal from mines. Recently, a video from a coal mine in Dhanbad (Jharkhand) was posted on social media from inside the mine. The clip went viral in no time. The machine was seen breaking the coal very easily and in less time. Most people had the notion that coal extraction was done manually even today. The video made it clear how easily, with updated technology, coal extraction can be done. The clip’s caption reads: “Black Diamond City Dhanbad, Jharkhand.”

Before the upgrade in technology, coal miners used to spend hours breaking the coal and extracting it from the mine. They used to use hand-held tools for the process, which was slow and dangerous for the workers. Sometimes, labourers used to get trapped inside the mine due to unavoidable situations; and on rare occasions, coal miners used to die inside.

Now, the video shows how easily and effectively coal is extracted without any hassle. Dhanbad is known for its coal mines and is one of the largest producers of coal. Upgradation of technology has made it easier to work and save time; it is convenient and is safe for the labourers too.

From the video, it can be assumed that the weight of the machine will also be too heavy and easy to use. It states that it produces almost 27.5 million metric tonnes of coal. There are almost 112 coal mines in Dhanbad, making it one of the busiest commercial cities in the country.