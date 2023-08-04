Video Shows Man Snatching Woman's Chain Outside Fruit Shop, Internet Is Shocked

In spite of the administration’s efforts to control incidents of theft, chain-snatching and pickpocketing in public places, crime continues to be on the rise across the country. In most cases, even the necessary evidence to nab the offenders is not found. Meanwhile, reports of a chain-snatching incident have come to the fore, the video of which is going viral on the internet. The video shows how smoothly a young man snatches the chain of a woman and runs away when she is busy buying fruits at a fruit market.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been shared by an Instagram handle. Interestingly, unlike other incidents, the thief neither used any vehicle nor had any partner or friend to help him out. The job was done by him on his own without using any object or vehicle. The video begins with a woman standing outside a fruit shop. Occupied buying fruits, she was accompanied by a man who appeared to be her husband. Meanwhile, a young man enters the picture. He stands comfortably and portrays himself as a customer. Then, he can be seen roaming around and using his phone. After observing the woman and the surrounding environment for a while, the man suddenly grabs her chain and runs away from the spot.

The video has shocked the internet, leaving users wondering how smoothly he does the job in broad daylight. A user asked, “How can he cut that gold chain that easily?" Another commented, “Stop wearing chains, only use beads and pearls." A few comments also mentioned that the video is from Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

Earlier, another video of chain-snatching had gone viral. It showed a man in a moving car trying to snatch a woman’s chain while she was walking on the road. She was about to be dragged almost under the wheels. Luckily, the startled woman managed to hold onto it strongly and resisted the attack as she narrowly escaped being run over. The thief gave up and sped away. Later, two people were arrested in connection with the theft attempt.