Video Shows People Eating Off A Man's Face As He Holds Cheese Board In Mouth

A peculiar video recently surfaced on the internet that left social media users scratching their heads in disbelief. It showed a man, presumably a waiter sitting at a table in an eatery serving food to guests. But, chances are high that you might feel somewhat squeamish after witnessing how the man was serving food to the customers. A cheese board was stuck to his face, displaying an array of food items. Meanwhile, in what is deemed to be an unthinkable act, the two restaurant-goers seated at the same table were seen eating food from the cheese board itself. Although you might get overcome with a lot of mixed reactions initially, the truth is not what meets the eye.

The bizarre video was dropped on Twitter by a page named Censored Men on August 17. It showed a man and a woman sitting across a table at a restaurant with another man seated in between them. Several food items like cut fruits and wine-filled glasses were balanced on his face, with the help of a cheese board.

Would you trade in your dignity for $10k a month? pic.twitter.com/hNounFXLwp— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) August 17, 2023

In what transpired to be an odd gesture, the diners were seen nibbling on the fruits, cutting a piece with a fork, and even sipping on wine with straws. Surprisingly, the man in between remained unfazed amidst all. “Would you trade in your dignity for Rs 10k a month?” read the sarcastic tweet. The video received over 3.5 million views on the micro-blogging platform.

The video quickly sparked outrage amongst the Twitter population, who slammed such an inhuman act, imposed upon the waiter in the comment section. “This just made me sad. And why do they look like an evil couple?” wrote one user. “I feel uncomfortable,” admitted another. “That’s dehumanizing,” pointed out a third individual.

This just made me sad :((( And why do they look like an evil couple lol — First Builder (@devOfrow) August 17, 2023

I feel uncomfortable— gordo 🌱 (@lukethekid) August 17, 2023

That's dehumanizing.— Melissa Jean (@MelissaJeanSays) August 18, 2023

When the video started garnering criticism on Twitter, the man with the cheeseboard fixated on his face finally broke his silence on the issue. The man revealed that he was an artist in real life and not a waiter, who runs a website named foodmasku. According to his social media bio, he makes “meals into masks.” This particular video was in fact not a restaurant service but an art project conducted by him.

According to Lad Bible, the meal-into-mask man, later on, explained, “I’m the guy in the middle. I performed this piece in Brooklyn, in 2022. We set up the exhibit to look like a restaurant and an audience member took this video.”