Video Shows Woman’s Incredible Speed While Inspecting Rice Sacks

If you think you are really quick in your field of work, think again. This woman’s speed while inspecting raw products at a warehouse has made her a centre of attention on social media. It is no news that sacks of food grains are routinely examined in warehouses worldwide but this woman’s approach stands out. Poking a sharp object in the sacks, the woman quickly assesses the quality of rice. To many viewers, her method looks faster and more efficient than any machine. While the woman’s inspection method has left many inspired, a section of Instagram users also highlighted the potential risks involved in this process.

The video, shared on Instagram earlier this month, has garnered over 2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. It has also got many ROFL reactions. One user humorously remarked, “This is called business.” Another one declared it as the “best technique.”

“I thought she was stealing the rice for herself haha,” read a comment while one user wrote: “Very good work dear good idea.”

One curious commenter asked, “What is she looking for? Does anyone have a serious answer? And would the whole batch removed or just the defective sack of rice removed if failed the quality check?”

Providing a detailed explanation, a user wrote, “For those who don’t understand why it has to be like this, this happens to check the quality of rice per sack without disturbing the moving activities, so it is not complicated.”

There is no dearth of innovative videos online. Like this one, where a man is seen carrying a bike that is cleverly equipped with an atta chakki machine. As the video progresses, viewers are amazed to witness the man effortlessly pouring a handful of grains into one of the machine’s inlets. Within a matter of seconds, the jugaad machine springs into action, transforming the grains into a fine flour.

The clip was shared on Twitter by an IAS officer who captioned it, “My mom sent me this video. This guy came to my home with this ‘Atta Chakki Machine.’ What an innovation.”

The video, shared a couple of days ago, has garnered over 50,000 thousand views yet.