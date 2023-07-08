Vikas Khanna's Interaction With His First Employer In New York Is Pure Love

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna often treats his social media followers to pictures of sumptuous and delectable dishes. But it was a treat of a different kind as he shared a heartwarming video of his interaction with one of his earliest employers on Instagram. The video features Khanna with Mrs Pushpa Sabharwal, one of his first employers in New York City when he was still trying to make his mark. In the caption, the celebrity chef also revealed his 23-year-old ritual.

“Whenever I create something significant, I always take it for the blessings of Mrs Pushpa Sabharwal,” he wrote.

The celebrity chef met Mrs Sabharwal to show her the first look of his film, Imaginary Rain, which is based on his novel of the same name.

Recalling his days of struggle in the United States of America, Khanna added, “She was one of my first employers in NY. At that time, I used to do private cooking and clean people’s apartments in NY and NJ. I feel blessed to show her the first look of IMAGINARY RAIN.” He also talked about the sweet gesture of Mrs Sabharwal, when she paid his fees for the New York University.

He posted, “There is a dialogue of Shabana ji to Pratiek that “See Gods have come to you”. She is like my Goddess, I used the money she gave me for my fees at NYU decades ago. Feeling blessed.”

A day after Vikas Khanna posted the tweet, it garnered 93k views and loads of reactions. Users on Twitter praised the chef for their humble gesture. Ace photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar commented, “I adore Vikas cause of his innate goodness and gratitude to those who’ve helped along the way Especially when one was struggling and unknown It’s a trait that should be normal but oddly enough rare to find.”

Another user committed, “You are such an adorable person with a kind heart. God bless you”.

Praising his kindness, a person commented, “You are adored by one and all for your humility and sense of gratitude.”

“You are humble enough to not forget anyone who helped you to reach so far. More power to you, Sir,” read a reply.

Another user said, “So heartwarming this is! Many good wishes to you.”

“Humility and integrity. People see the fame, not hard work behind it. So good you don’t forget those who helped you up the ladder. So many do these days,” posted another user.

Imaginary Rain stars Shabana Azmi and Praterik Babbar in key roles. In the film, Azmi will play the role of a MasterChef in Manhattan who returns to India to find her roots after a personal tragedy.