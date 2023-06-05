Vir Das Missing Bidet Shower More Than His Home in US Has Desi Fans Relating Hard

What do you miss the most when living abroad? Is it the food, the people, the Indian culture? Well, Indian comic Vir Das has revealed what he missed the most and it has fans relating hard. For those who don’t know, Vir Das is well-recognised in the Indian and world comedy scene. Now, taking to Twitter, he mentioned how he missed a bidet shower even more than his home. Sharing an image of the equipment, he wrote, “Flying home tomorrow after a month in America.

I miss my house, I miss my bed, I miss my friends, but most of all.”

Seems like many agree with the comic and have been relating hard with his statement. These showers are not available in many countries and have been a topic of debate on social media even before this. Here is the viral tweet:

“True! I wish Someone Takes a #startup idea to Make a Portable, Hygienic, Royal Faucet In a Carry Anywhere Pouch, Which Can Attach to Any Tap Anywhere In the World Easily! I’ll buy Even if it Comes with Derogatory Tag line!” suggested a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “So many Asians in Shark Tank but no one has come up with a portable “Plug and Spray” travel kit version for this essential item.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Croatian-born Serbian YouTuber David Vujanic discovered a handheld toilet jet spray in Qatar and he has been surprised as to how useful it was. He also expressed his concern about how western countries don’t use these. He has deemed it as the “best thing ever." Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Been using the toilet bum shower thing in qatar for a month…I am absolutely horrified we only use toilet paper in the Uk/Europe. This is the best thing ever man."