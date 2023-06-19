Vira Video Of Man Cuddling Tiger Is Super Cute

If given an opportunity, most people would love to see the majestic big cat, tiger, up and close. However, not many would be brave enough to actually try and pet the creature. That is not the case for this caretaker. For he has figured out the feline’s secret soft spot. A clip with this majestic tiger at Myrtle Beach Safari, US, has left viewers amazed. The video starts to show Kody Antle, an experienced animal caretaker, leading the tiger near a serene pond. With a gentle touch, Kody begins to scratch the tiger’s ears, and what follows is truly remarkable. The tiger’s eyes convey a sense of sheer bliss as he revels in the affectionate gesture. His eyes narrow, a sign of contentment, as he leans into the caretaker’s touch. Turns out the big cat is savouring every moment of the playful interaction.

At one point the tiger even starts tapping its back foot, showing just how much he is loving that touch. Once the caretaker stops, the big cat shakes its head before heading for drink water. And of course, the look of amazement on Kody's face cannot be missed. It just goes on to show how much the duo enjoyed each other's company. A bond like this with an apex predator is truly a sight to behold.

Comments have poured in, expressing astonishment at the extraordinary bond between Kody and the tiger. Many have marvelled at how the tiger is behaving just the same way as cats do on being scratched. Others shared that it was not just pet cats but dogs as well who would love to get those scratches. For many others, the tiger looked like a pet or a friend. “Our pet cats react the same way when they are rubbed by the ears…” a comment read.

“My dog and cat love to be scratched there… They have a lot of nerve ending so whenever you scratch them there, they enjoy a lot,” another user wrote.

Another comment read, “Cats will be cats. What is with the leg thing? My boy does it too.”

“If not pet why pet shaped?” another user wrote.

Several people commented that this seemed to be the tiger’s equivalent of belly rubs. Whatever the case might be, it put a huge smile on the faces of social media users. Not to mention, the tiger-human duo seemed to be enjoying their time together just as much.