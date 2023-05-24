Viral: Australian Woman Spends Over Rs 82 Lakh To Look Like Real-Life Barbie

For generations, Barbie dolls have held a special place in the hearts of people, transcending their role as mere toys. They have become cherished companions and revered role models, inspiring young minds. Taking this adoration for Barbie dolls to new heights, a 25-year-old woman, Jazmyn Forest, from Queensland, Australia has invested over $100,000 (approximately Rs 82.81 lakh) to resemble a “real-life Barbie princess." Yes, you read that right!

At the age of 18, Jazmyn underwent her first breast augmentation surgery. Fueling her ambition, she decided to go for yet another transformative procedure during a trip to Los Angeles last year. “I was a teenager when I first thought about having plastic surgery. I knew from then I had to invest in my body. With each surgery, I really do great treated better by both men and women, while my confidence also skyrockets," Jazmyn told News.co.au.

Jazmyn Forest went to great lengths to achieve the desired appearance. She even travelled to Korea for a nose job and forehead reduction and expressed satisfaction with the results.

While she received support from her followers, she also faced negative comments from viewers who labelled her as “sad" and “fake." Despite the criticism, Jazmyn asserted that she is still the same person on the inside and emphasised that life is too short to have regrets. In addition to her other surgeries, she had a breast augmentation to correct a previously botched surgery she underwent at the age of 19. Dealing with her unevenly developed breasts, which had been a significant insecurity since the age of 13, Jazmyn underwent corrective surgery after completing school.

Jazmyn claims that her transformation has resulted in better treatment from others. Starting at the age of 18, she opted for lip filler injections to enhance her lips. Jazmyn then ventured into the realm of cosmetic procedures, embracing fillers in various areas like her cheeks, nasolabial folds, chin, jaw, and temples. She also incorporated regular Botox injections into her routine. At 24, she underwent her second breast augmentation, augmenting her confidence along with her physical attributes.

Her pursuit of the desired appearance didn’t stop there. She boldly underwent Vaser liposuction, sculpting her stomach, arms, inner thighs, upper and lower back, chin, and face.

“I see my body twice a day before I shower, and I see my face twice a day when I brush my teeth, so it really helps my self-esteem. It is so worth investing in your body and face, as that is what the world sees. I wouldn’t have gotten where I am today without my looks. From dating to friends, people give you a chance when you are hot," she told the portal.

This is not the first incident that has surfaced online. Previously, a woman from Germany, Jessy Bunny discovered her deep passion for beauty. Despite her parents’ advice to avoid excessive cosmetics, she couldn’t resist the allure of transformation. In 2019, as soon as she stepped out of school, Jessy moved to Austria and utilised the savings her parents had carefully set aside for her future to undergo breast enlargement surgery to achieve a Barbie look.