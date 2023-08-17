Viral: Boss Accuses Employee Of 'Stealing Electricity' For Charging Phone At Work

Dealing with your superior at the workplace can get really challenging, at times. From being asked to stretch work hours to leaves getting cancelled at the last moment, things can get frustrating. In fact, there are workplaces where carrying your phones is also off the table. This might be because some companies feel that phones tend to divert employees’ attention away from tasks, while others have a different motivation: safeguarding vital and sensitive information from potential leaks. But if you thought, that was all frustrating it could get, wait till you hear the story of this Reddit user.

In a post, the Reddit user shared an incident where the boss yelled at this person for charging their mobile phone during work, alleging that this amounted to stealing the company’s electricity for personal use. Yes, you read that right.

“My boss got onto me today for charging my phone at work, saying I’m stealing the companies electricity for personal use. What do you guys think? I’m not on my phone all day or anything I just sometimes forget to charge it at night before I go to bed. It’s a desk job,” the post read.

Read the Reddit post here:

The post, which was put up just a day ago, has a range of reactions from people online. Clearly, Reddit users were shocked and agitated by the incident and criticised the boss.

A Reddit user wrote, “Your boss is a douchebag. Saying that’s stealing company electricity is like saying breathing is stealing company air or drinking from a water fountain is stealing company water.

Another mentioned, “Tell me your boss doesn’t actually do anything productive without telling me your boss doesn’t do anything productive… This micromanagement BS is a clear sign your boss is unnecessary to the workflow."

One person expressed, “Sometimes you have to ‘boss up’ on your boss. Let them know you are not the one. I never have these awkward interactions with my employers because I never let them think it’s allowable. We are people first and we live in a supposedly democratic nation. There is no hierarchy I value more than my self-respect. If your boss thinks they can bully you in this petty way, correct them."

Later, the user edited the post and disclosed that the boss would be let go by the end of the month. “Just found out today through an announcement to the team that our boss who made this comment to me is being let go at the end of the month. Probably why he was lashing out," read the text.