Viral Bull Rider From Uttarakhand Gets Pulled Up By Cops

Uttarakhand Police Department has taken legal action against the man who was seen riding a bull in a recent viral video from Rishikesh. It was just days ago when a short clip of the man perched on the animal while riding it at full speed, gained massive traction on social media. He was heard screaming the slogan “Kailash Pati Nath Ki Jai” while dodging vehicles and people on the street. On Monday, the Uttarakhand Police warned everyone against attempting such stunts confirming the man’s action has landed him in legal trouble.

The department stated the incident took late at night on Friday, May 5. “Taking cognizance of the video circulated on social media about a drunk youth riding on a bull in Tapovan Rishikesh late at night on May 5, the youth has been warned not to misbehave with animals in this way in future,” read a tweet shared by the police department in Hindi. Footage of the incident shared by Uttarakhand Police begins with viral glimpses of the man riding the animal.

Midway, the clip switches to display the blurred face of the culprit, who apologises for his viral antics.

The man can be heard seeking forgiveness while also promising he would never repeat the same mistake again. A man in the background can be heard directing the culprit to confess his mistake by asking what he was riding on in the middle of the streets. The man admits his fault highlighting this was his first and last blunder and that he would never replicate the same error in the future.

05 मई की देर रात्रि तपोवन ऋषिकेश में नशे में युवक के सांड के ऊपर सवार होने संबंधी सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए युवक के विरुद्व वैधानिक कार्यवाही करते हुए युवक को चेतावनी दी गयी कि पशुओं के साथ भविष्य में इस प्रकार दुर्व्यवहार न करें। pic.twitter.com/VrSxRdhqJX— उत्तराखण्ड पुलिस - Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 8, 2023

Enraged Twitter users have asked the Uttarakhand police to take strict action against the perpetrator. One commented, “Do not leave him. Put him behind bars.”

इसको छोड़ो मत जेल डालो— Chandrabhan Rana 🇮🇳 (@ChandrabhanRan3) May 8, 2023

Another asked, “But why are the animals on the road, their owners must also be reprimanded.”

लेकिन इत्ते पशु रोड पर क्यों है, उनके मालिकों को चेतावनी दी जाती— prakāśa (@prakasa_001) May 8, 2023

It is reported by riding on the bull, the drunk man was attempting to create a viral-worthy video to upload on social media. The identity of the person has not been disclosed by the local police but they’ve condemned his actions on social media. The department, while raising awareness about animal cruelty, apprised civilians to indulge themselves in similar antics in the future.

