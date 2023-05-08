Viral Clip Of Toddler Giving Heartwarming Pep Talk To Mom Is Pure Gem

Little kids are just adorable, no matter what they do. So, when a clip of this toddler giving his mother a pep talk surfaced on the Internet, it was bound to win the hearts of viewers. When you have a child as lovable as this one at home, no one can blame the mum for being two minds about going to work. She probably wants to stay home and cuddle her little one all day. No wonder she goes on to say “Mujhe office nahi jana (I don’t want to go to the office).” At that moment, every corporate employee probably related to this struggle of dragging themselves to their workplaces. Now brace yourself for the most adorable pep talk in the history of pep talks. The child, while making sure he is giving all his love to his mother responds, “Office toh jana hi padta hai (You have to go to the office).”

Talk about melting hearts! “2-year-old baby motivating Mom to go to the office,” the caption read and we cannot be sure if that heart-melting moment was all the pep talk the mother needed or whether that would make her want to stay close to her toddler even more. After all, who can resist the little pats on the head?

Several social media users expressed how they could not resist the adorable charms of the toddler. Many joked that the kid wants the mother to go to the office so she could pay for all that he wants. Others joked that this seemed like revenge for the mother telling him to go to school every day. “Kahani most of the working maa ki (Story of most of the working mothers),” wrote an Instagram user.

“Baby took revenge of ‘School toh jana hi padta hai (you have to go to school),’” read another comment.

A user wrote, “I also do that with my baby. But she says mumma chutti karlo (mumma take a leave).”

A video of a toddler’s response to her mother’s inquiry as to why she opened the refrigerator has gone viral on Instagram. The video shows the baby standing in front of an open fridge, and her mother questioning her about it. The child’s response is so hilarious that it has made people on the Internet laugh out loud. The caption of the post includes the phrase “Mom, I already explained myself."

The video has garnered over 1.9 million views since it was uploaded, and the number of views continues to increase. Additionally, the post has received numerous likes and comments.

