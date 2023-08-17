Viral: Desi Dad's Hilarious Cooking Instruction For Swiggy Order Is Winning Hearts

In the fast-paced world, food delivery apps have become our ultimate saviours, ensuring that our cravings are satisfied with just a few taps on our smartphones. These apps have truly revolutionised the way we eat, allowing us to indulge in our favourite cuisines without leaving the comfort of our homes. And if there’s one thing that adds a delightful touch to this convenient experience, it’s the option to include special cooking instructions or preferences when placing our orders. However, one such cooking note has left the internet in splits.

A Twitter user shared how his father placed a food order. During a weekend, the man decided to treat his family to a meal by ordering Paneer Tikka rolls from Swiggy. Little did he know that his amusing cooking instruction would soon become a topic of conversation on social media. The father added a note that read, “Sandeep ko bolna bittu ka order hai, Jaldi kara dega," which can be translated as, “Tell Sandeep that this is Bittu’s order; he’ll get it done faster."

The screenshot of the food delivery app with this quirky cooking note was shared by a Twitter user. In the blink of an eye, the post garnered a whopping more than 5,292 likes. Take a look at the post here:

we planned to order food this weekend and dad wrote the craziest cooking instruction😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MU5MkQ3Dkp— •i• (@pachtaogaybro) August 13, 2023

The comment section of the Tweet was soon buzzing with reactions as netizens joined the conversation. Many expressed their amazement at the father’s clever approach, while some even wished they possessed a similar level of influence in their own lives.

Bas life me etni pahuch hona chahiye— Ranjan Sharma (@Sharmajaoge) August 13, 2023

I need this type of reach irl 😭— Naman (@yourtwtbro) August 13, 2023

“And I can’t even tell my mess guys to add salt Aah your dad’s a legend," a user wrote.

And I can't even tell my mess guys to add saltAah your dad's a legend 😂😭— Mac (@thoedoremosby) August 13, 2023

Some others appreciated the father and found the situation very relatable. One user commented that this is how the fathers of their generation are. He shared that he has also witnessed his father making an instant connection with anybody he meets.

bhayi ye sare papa log ase he hote h mre papa ek bar kisi jagh p jate h or jaan pehchan bna aate h 😭— Bhavuk Anand (@highonproteinn) August 14, 2023

“Uncle know how to get things done," read a comment.

Uncle know how to get things done😂— Devansh Dhingra (@DevanshDhingra9) August 14, 2023

Some people also seemed very curious to know if the instruction was considered or not.

Dit it worked?— SKULL (@THEFIERYSKULL) August 14, 2023

So, the next time you decide to order food from any food delivery app, you know how to get your food on time, right?