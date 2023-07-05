Viral: Disability Can't Stop This Man From Performing Bhangra On Wheelchair

Pulkit Sharma, a Delhi-based content creator, has become an inspiration to many through his passion for dance despite facing physical challenges. While his dance videos on social media platforms have garnered positive reactions from users, he has also faced trolling due to his disability. However, the 34-year-old remains undeterred by the criticism and continues to share his joy of dancing. In a recent tweet, Pulkit Sharma shared a video of himself performing bhangra alongside his sisters. The video quickly gained attention, amassing over 3 lakh views and receiving numerous positive and encouraging responses.

Sharing the video, Pulkit wrote, “I was trolled on Instagram. Dear trollers, I can do perfect wheelchair bhangra than you."

I was trolled on Instagram. Dear trollers i can do perfect wheelchair bhangra than you 💖And guys apka Sunday aise ho 💖 pic.twitter.com/rJF0n2l6X7— pulkit sharma (@boyonbatmobile) June 24, 2023

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, Pulkit Sharma has faced trolling and negative comments on his dance videos. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Pulkit shared his experience, revealing “comments like ‘Haath sidha kar, Rs 20 dunga,’ ‘Disabled hai toh enable kardo’ and ‘Why dance like you’ve received an electric shock’ are some that usually pop up on my account.”

“Those who doubt the capabilities of a differently-abled person are sick. I might be a person with disability, but before than I’m a living person and that’s something that many forget,” says Sharma.

Pulkit Sharma recently shared a video in collaboration with another influencer, Naman Kapoor, to raise awareness about people with disabilities. However, even for that, he faced unnecessary negativity. However, Pulkit remains strong and calls himself “Boy on Batmobile."

Talking about his journey, Pulkit shares, “In 2019, I decided to showcase my real life by creating an Instagram page and share everything that I identified with. I wanted to be somebody who could make others laugh. But alas! That’s not how social media users looked at me.”

Pulkit turned to content creation as a means to earn a living. Inspired by Chelsie Hill, an American wheelchair dancer, Pulkit believes that if she can do it, so can he. He promises to never stop dancing.