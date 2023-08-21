Viral: Dog Chews Up Groom's Passport Just Before Destination Wedding

Just a few days before the trip to Italy for their wedding ceremony, Donato Frattaroli and his fiancée Magda Mazri were taking care of some important wedding formalities at City Hall in their hometown of Boston. Little did they know, a surprising and mischievous twist was about to unfold, courtesy of their adorable 1.5-year-old Golden Retriever, Chickie.

Amid the hustle and bustle of their preparations, Chickie, their playful canine companion, had her own idea of what was going on. Seeing the passport as a new and exciting toy, she couldn’t resist giving it a little nibble. To everyone’s surprise, the dog managed to chew through the first four pages of Donato’s passports, as well as a few pages from the back, including a stamp from Mexico where the couple got engaged. In a conversation with Boston Herald, Donato Frattaroli stated, “Maybe she doesn’t want us to go away to get married."

He added, “I don’t think I was that polite, but I mean, she’s a 1.5-year-old Golden Retriever puppy, couldn’t be a cuter culprit.”

Magda Mazri, the fiancee of Donato Frattaroli decided to reach out to US Representative Stephen Lynch’s office in search of assistance. Both Lynch and US Senator Ed Markey’s offices remained in contact with Frattaroli throughout the day. Despite their efforts, Frattaroli shared that no solution has been found so far.

Frattaroli provided evidence of his travel plans, the damaged passport and a copy of the wedding invitation to Lynch and Markey. The intention behind this was to highlight the urgency of the situation, in hopes that the State Department could prioritise their request.

Talking to WCVB, Frattaroli told, “I’m just a little stressed. Luckily, Congressman Lynch’s office and Senator Markey’s office have been super responsive. They’ve been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and get a new passport. Keep my fingers crossed and hopefully, everything will work itself out.”

The groom, Donato Frattaroli revealed that if he’s unable to obtain a new passport before their scheduled flight, he has made the decision to remain at home, while Magda Mazri and wedding guests would leave for Italy without him. If the situation remains unresolved by the time of the wedding, he will meet the guest during the wedding party which is set to take place in the US.

“The most important day of my life is coming up, I’ve got to make sure I’m there for it. It’s almost like the ‘Dog ate my homework’ excuse but with slightly bigger ramifications,” he adds.

Their wedding is set to take place on August 31 at a picturesque location of La Torre di San Marco. This charming venue is an old watchtower that offers breathtaking views of Lake Garda, situated in Gardone Riviera, nestled in northern Italy. The destination is special because Frattaroli’s father was born and raised in the region before immigrating to the United States at the age of 14.