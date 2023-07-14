Viral: Elephant Herd Creates A Circle Of Defence To Protect Calves From Lion

Parents tend to love and protect their kids unconditionally and the emotion remains unchanged even in the world of wild. Footage of an elephant herd saving its calves from a lion has now become a testimony to it. The video circulating on Twitter was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. It opens with visuals of multiple elephants and their calves grazing when a lion appears from the woods hunting and chasing its prey. The sudden appearance startles the herd but they quickly take a firm defensive stance to protect the tribe. Two babies instantly hide behind the adult elephants as the mammals begin to form a circle.

A third calf appears from behind with another adult protecting its tail. When all the calves are secured in the middle, five adult elephants close the circle facing in different directions to avoid any unexpected attack. They remain alert, shielding all the babies from the apex predator, and do not leave their positions as the video comes to an end. “On seeing the lion, elephants form a circle around the young calves to protect the young baby. In the wild, no animal does it better than an elephant herd," the IFS officer tweeted sharing the details of the event.

The video has left social media users impressed and fascinated. Some called the incident a great example of “Unity is strength" and many lauded the herd’s phenomenal natural instinct. A user commented, “Wow, natural instinct on full display! Absolutely amazing - each elephant knew what it had to do. The little ones came to the center while the bigger ones formed a circle!"

Another spoke highly of their communication skills, “The calves also quickly went inside the circle, which means they have some communication system which we don’t understand."

A section began praising the intelligence level of creatures, “Elephants have immense intellect capacity and instant decision-making abilities. Their protective instincts are huge. They are the super moms."

One more added, “They acted with lightning speed and perfection like well-trained army soldiers, each one also knew which side to cover and their area of responsibility. Brilliant"

The video has amassed over five lakh views on Twitter leaving elephant lovers to emphasise how the largest mammals on Earth know the real meaning of family.