Viral: How This Married Woman Conned 18 Boyfriends To Earn Rs 2 Crore

In the ongoing battle against scams, an intriguing story of a married fashion model in China has once again come to light. Back in 2022, the South China Morning Post reported a shocking account of Wu, a 29-year-old woman, who conned 18 men into paying more than two million yuan (over Rs 2 crore) to support her opulent lifestyle. However, her web of lies eventually unravelled, leading to her arrest by the Shanghai Police.

Wu’s elaborate scheme involved weaving a web of romantic engagements with multiple men since 2017. She reportedly managed to date 18 of them simultaneously at one point. She portrayed herself as genuinely in love, leading her victims to believe she was destined to be their future wife. Once she had them emotionally entangled, her pleas for financial assistance began.

Under the guise of desperate circumstances, Wu allegedly concocted various tales to justify her need for money, including her father’s battle with late-stage cancer and hefty medical bills. Little did these men know that she was already married since 2014 to a man named Zeng, with whom she shared a two-year-old son. To further her deception, she offered a multitude of excuses to avoid discussing marriage with her boyfriends.

The lies began to crumble at the beginning of the year when Wu asked one of her boyfriends, surnamed Wang, to pose as her brother and help eliminate another man named Li, whom she claimed was pursuing her due to unpaid taxes. However, Wang grew suspicious as he realised that someone who pressures others to pay taxes wouldn’t have sold his own property.

Unravelling the truth, it was revealed that Li had lent one million yuan (Over Rs 1 crore) to Wu, believing that she urgently required the money. Wang, who himself had lent 900,000 yuan (Over Rs 1 crore) to Wu, took matters into his own hands and confronted her. He demanded that she introduce her parents to him in preparation for their wedding, or else he would end their relationship and demand the immediate return of his money.

Unable to meet Wang’s ultimatum, Wu found herself facing a crisis. In desperation, Wang reported the matter to the police, prompting a thorough investigation. Authorities tracked Wu down to a rented house where she resided with her husband, Zeng, while posing as a fashion model.

When confronted by the police, Wu continued her web of lies, claiming to be single and sought after by numerous suitors. She justified her relationships as a means to support her luxurious lifestyle and to financially aid her family members living outside Shanghai.