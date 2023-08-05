Viral: Influencer Picks Up Beach Trash, Gets Herself Clicked And Dumps It Again

Content creators and social media influencers often go viral for their relatable ideas, but some face criticism for faking their actions to appear more socially responsible than they truly are. Recently, an influencer’s fake act was exposed when a TikToker user The Social Joker, secretly filmed her pretending to clean up a beach alone. The video has now shed light on the difference between how they carefully present themselves on social media and the actual reality behind the camera. Such incidents raise questions about the honesty of some influencers and the impact of their actions on their audience.

The video shows an influencer’s staged act of picking up garbage from the beach, but as soon as the camera stops rolling, her true intentions come to light. The woman, pleased with her performance, leaves the trash behind and begins to dance happily.

The TikToker humorously narrates the woman’s actions in the video. He narrates a step-by-step guide on how to appear as if you genuinely care about the environment.

In the video, he says, “Part one, get your friend to film you filling up rubbish bags with sticks. Part two, now pull off an Oscar-winning performance of you struggling in the wind. Part three, celebrate your good deed by doing a sh**ty dance. Part four, leave rubbish bags behind once you’re done.”

The video was shared on Twitter along with a caption that read: “To look like you care about the environment.”

To look like you care about the environment pic.twitter.com/w9eMWH5D2D— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) August 3, 2023

People have expressed their frustration and disappointment with the lengths some individuals would go for social media validation and likes.

A user mentions feeling hatred after witnessing the behaviour.

I haven’t hated anyone until now.. https://t.co/5owyoUYWba— taylor anagnostou hunt🌻 (@tayalexis96) August 3, 2023

“This is why I hate those post on internet about saving animals, cleaning the environment, helping people, you don’t record yourself doing that, you Just do it if you really want to. Not for the fucking views," wrote another user.

This is why I hate those post on internet about saving animals, cleaning the environment, helping people, you don't record yourself doing that, you Just do it if you really want to. Not for the fucking views.And people ask me why I don't have faith on humanity. 😒 https://t.co/3bTEtJUONR — Roxtro (@Roxtro_Animator) August 3, 2023

A user expressed a desire to confront the influencer for their actions.

Personally I would’ve smacked her if I was there. Stupid bitch. https://t.co/CxpiPm7EWu— chai ☕️ - dm limited (@chaishayat) August 3, 2023

One person reveals why they don’t like apps like Instagram and TikTok.

This is exactly why I hate instagram and tiktok. https://t.co/GP6XWn05pg— Laith Hashem (@laithhashem) August 4, 2023

A user advises people to stop blindly believing what is shown in front of the camera.

don't believe what appears in front of the camera without knowing what's really going on behind the camera. 😂 https://t.co/5Mj3mzUryL— geri freki (@gerifreki_) August 3, 2023

The video has gone viral on Twitter and received over 1 Million views.