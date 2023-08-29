Viral: Massive 16-Foot Python Takes a Thrilling Stroll Across Rooftop

A seemingly ordinary day for a family suddenly transformed into a shocking wildlife encounter in Australia. The family members were shocked after they spotted a reportedly 16-foot carpet python gliding across their rooftop before it moved ahead and crossed a tree to explore the neighbourhood. In a spine-chilling video that has captivated the internet, a huge snake can be seen moving across the rooftops of two houses. While some found it scary, some were just amazed at the parkouring skills of the reptile.

The video of the incident was originally shared on TikTok where it reportedly gained more than 12 million views. The viral video soon made its way to Twitter and has been viewed by over 3,500 in just a day.

Take a look:

Normal things in Australia pic.twitter.com/KW3oN8zIwO— Levandov (@Levandov_2) August 27, 2023

In the video, reportedly recorded in Queensland, Australia, a family marvels at the astonishing sight of the python and their comments reflect a mix of astonishment and admiration. One woman called it freaky while another one said that the reptile looked quite beautiful.

Talking about what makes these serpents such adept climbers? The answer lies in their unique physiology. Snake Catcher Dan, a seasoned expert from Australia, shared insights with Yahoo News Australia on the matter. He explained that when one spots a python in a tree, it could be on the hunt for feathered prey like a bird or a nimble possum. he also informs that while there have been rare reports of carpet pythons feasting on domestic cats and dogs, their typical diet leans towards avian creatures, lizards, and small mammals.

Carpet pythons reportedly possess muscles distributed so perfectly that they can masterfully ascend trees with ease. This incredible climbing ability isn’t just for show; it’s a vital aspect of their hunting strategy and survival in the wild. With 80 to 100 tiny teeth at their disposal, these creatures are not to be trifled with. Most snake bites occur when individuals attempt to confront or capture these reptilian marvels.

This sighting is the latest in a long line of snakes found in people’s homes or in backyards in Australia. In an even more up close and scarier encounter in June this year, the New York Post reported that a Queensland resident spotted a carpet python sitting on the head of the shower in his bathroom.