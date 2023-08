Viral Meme Dog Cheems Passes Away After Battling Cancer, Internet Mourns

Viral meme dog, Cheems Balltze, passed away on Saturday after battling cancer. The dog became a global sensation for his mischievous looks and his image was used in several memes. The news of his death was confirmed by the dog’s owners through a post on Instagram. “Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8. He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now,” the puppy’s owners said in a viral post on Instagram.

Also Read: ‘Making This Platform Worse’: Elon Musk Removing Block Feature From ‘X’ Irks Users

The Shiba Inu breed had been undergoing treatment since the past few months. The owner urged people to not be sad and remember the joy that Balltze brought to everyone. “Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed,” further read the caption.

As the news came out, many took to social media site ‘X’ and shared images of the dog, mourning the loss. Here, have a look for yourself:

Forever in our hearts 🌈❤️ Always brought in so much joy on my feed. Rest easy, Balltze ✨#Cheems pic.twitter.com/kCtbOCpmlz— Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) August 19, 2023

R.I.P #Cheems aka #Balltze 😢Cheems, the beloved dog who became an internet sensation, has left a void in our hearts 💔 with his passing. Though he's no longer with us, his iconic memes will continue to thrive on our devices 🙂, in our thoughts & across the digital landscape… pic.twitter.com/Feh1Qbppz4 — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) August 19, 2023

Run free in paradise, Cheems 🐾Viral meme dog Cheems, a Shiba Inu who brought smiles all over the world, succumbed to cancer last Friday. pic.twitter.com/MCl2F1rx0i — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) August 19, 2023

rip cheems 😭the beloved meme dog has gone where all dogs go pic.twitter.com/tISbylwgBF — meme bastard 🍕 charles khan (@mask_bastard) August 19, 2023

RIP Cheems the meme dog 🕊️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/1KWYndLhfS— Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 19, 2023

Also Read: Bengaluru Man Mocks Auto Drivers in Mumbai For Not Accepting UPI, Gets Slammed on 'X'

The Cheems dog memes were very popular among the masses, Also, many of these memes depicted Balltze in hilarious animations and scenarios.