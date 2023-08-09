Viral: Men Performing Car Stunt Brings Traffic To Halt On Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Nowadays, social media has turned into a platform where users can go to any length to get likes and views. The instant stardom provided by social media has driven the masses to take bizarre and unnecessary steps. Not long ago, commuters inside the Delhi Metro were seen recording dance videos, lip-syncing to songs, breaking into impromptu singing sessions, and even dressing up inappropriately. DMRC was quick to take strict action regarding the code of conduct violation. Now once again another video of a group of people in Delhi performing dangerous stunts on the road has prompted the police to handle the matter stringently.

The now-viral video shows a group of people performing death-defying stunts on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and recording the feat, probably to post it on social media. In the somewhat blurry video, a Maruti Baleno was captured swirling swiftly close to a toll plaza on the Expressway.

Two men, one in the passenger seat and the other one in the back seat were spotted hanging out of the window dangerously. The glimpses showed that the men were sticking out their bodies on the busy road, clinging to the edge of the overhead roof for support. The other motorists seemed to be shellshocked at the stunts, recording what they were witnessing. Other vehicles came to a standstill, unable to move forward because of the unwanted commotion created by the stunt performers.

The video was widely circulated on social media platforms. Concerned citizens brought the matter to the notice of the Meerut police. The Meerut police department has now reacted to the video in a Twitter post, claiming that they would be probing into the incident further by identifying the men and taking strict action against them.

“The concerned station in charge has been directed for necessary action,” tweeted the Meerut Police. In a recent turn of events, the Meerut Police have posted another update regarding the stunt performed by the men on the Expressway. They tweeted, “A case has been registered in connection with the case at Police Station Partapur. Necessary action is being taken.”

आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु संबंधित थाना प्रभारी को निर्देशित किया गया है।— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) August 7, 2023

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना परतापुर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) August 8, 2023

Such similar videos are constant reminders of the society we are living in today.