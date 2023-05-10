CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral News LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli's Signed Bat to IPL Fan, Women's Bizarre Workout With 'Belan'

Live now

Viral News LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli's Signed Bat to IPL Fan, Women's Bizarre Workout With ‘Belan’

Viral News LIVE Updates: From Virat Kohli giving signed bat to fan in heartwarming gesture, to Desi women using 'belan' in bizarre workout, everything that got internet talking today.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Viral News LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli's Signed Bat to IPL Fan, Women's Bizarre Workout With ‘Belan’
Viral News LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli's Signed Bat to IPL Fan, Women's Bizarre Workout With ‘Belan’

Viral News LIVE Updates: From Virat Kohli giving signed bat to IPL fan to women using 'belan' for belly reduction, get ready to dive into the wild and wonderful world of the internet, and see what went viral. The online realm has completely changed the game when it comes to connecting with people from around the globe and unearthing the hottest trends and viral sensations. From heart-pumping IPL stories to mind-boggling viral videos, the internet has become our go-to source for all things fun and fabulous.

May 10, 2023 11:37 IST

Optical Illusion: You have 10 Seconds to Guess This US City

The optical illusion shows a zoomed image of a US city, focusing on a red building. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 11:24 IST

Dance Viral Video: Women Hit the Floor on John Abraham's 'Tauba Tauba'

Watch Girl Dancing on ‘Tauba Tauba’:

May 10, 2023 11:20 IST

Viral WhatsApp Chat: ‘Did You Block Me?’ Woman Shares How She Trolled Scammer Offering Job

The woman decided to give the scammer a taste of his own medicine. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 11:18 IST

Delhi Metro Viral Video: Another Couple Caught Kissing Inside Train, Desis Scream, 'Enough'

Recently, several videos capturing intimate moments between couples on the floor of the Delhi metro have garnered significant attention in the media. These videos depict couples engaged in kissing while seated on the metro floor.

Watch:

May 10, 2023 11:14 IST

MS Dhoni Viral Video: Someone Travelled to Future and Saw Thala Sitting in IPL Stands in 2040

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @issa_vibe_dump

May 10, 2023 11:05 IST

Viral News: Mumbai Girl Who Got Her First Period Killed By Brother After He Mistook it for 'Affair'

A minor girl was put to death by her older brother who mistook her first period blood as a sign of having an illicit sexual affair with someone. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 11:04 IST

Cat Viral Video: Brave Volunteers Climb Mobile Tower To Rescue Terrified Feline

May 10, 2023 11:03 IST

Funny Video: Women Workout Using 'Belan', Bizarre Exercise Has People 'Rolling' on the Floor Laughing

May 10, 2023 11:00 IST

IPL Viral Video: Virat Kohli Gives Signed Bat to Fan at Wankhede Stadium, Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts

Virat Kohli gives a signed bat to a die-hard fan at Wankhede stadium before MI vs RCB clash, King’s gesture shows why he ‘rules’ hearts.

Read more

In today’s hyper-connected society, the name of the game is going viral. We all love to share those epic moments that make us snort with laughter or warm our hearts like a cozy blanket. With an avalanche of memes, catchy tunes, and jaw-dropping stunts at our fingertips, it’s no wonder that the next big sensation is always waiting to pounce on our screens.

Speaking of trending content in India, the IPL (Indian Premier League) takes center stage like a superstar cricketer hitting a boundary! It’s a battleground of epic rivalries and jaw-dropping moments that keep fans on the edge of their seats. From fiery on-field clashes between cricket giants like Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to Naveen-ul-Haq’s clever jabs at Kohli through social media, the IPL is an adrenaline-fuelled rollercoaster that keeps fans hooked and cheering for their favorite teams.

But hold on tight because the internet isn’t just about sports and entertainment—it’s a treasure trove of inspiring stories that remind us of the goodness in the world or shed light on the sad and disturbing ones. It’s a digital tapestry woven with threads of hope, laughter, and sometimes tears. With so much happening in the vast expanse of the online universe, how can one possibly keep up with it all?

Fear not, for we have the key to unlock the door to the ever-evolving digital landscape. So, are you ready to embark on an epic journey of trending content? Look no further, because we’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to staying up-to-date on all the latest and greatest happenings on the internet. This live blog is your personal gateway to a smorgasbord of viral videos that’ll make your jaw drop, heartwarming tales that’ll melt your soul, and everything in between. Trust us, you won’t want to blink, because the buzz is about to hit you like a digital thunderclap!

