Viral News LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli's Signed Bat to IPL Fan, Women's Bizarre Workout With ‘Belan’

Live now
Curated By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:37 IST
New Delhi, India
Viral News LIVE Updates: From Virat Kohli giving signed bat to IPL fan to women using ‘belan’ for belly reduction, get ready to dive into the wild and wonderful world of the internet, and see what went viral. The online realm has completely changed the game when it comes to connecting with people from around the globe and unearthing the hottest trends and viral sensations. From heart-pumping IPL stories to mind-boggling viral videos, the internet has become our go-to source for all things fun and fabulous. Read More
The optical illusion shows a zoomed image of a US city, focusing on a red building. READ MORE
Watch Girl Dancing on ‘Tauba Tauba’:
View this post on Instagram
The woman decided to give the scammer a taste of his own medicine. READ MORE
I’m going to hell for this 🔪 pic.twitter.com/84CK3v7HlM
— Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) May 5, 2023
Recently, several videos capturing intimate moments between couples on the floor of the Delhi metro have garnered significant attention in the media. These videos depict couples engaged in kissing while seated on the metro floor.
Watch:
Why don’t you change the name of Delhi Metro to P0rnHub.“OMG WHAT” is this ?? #Delhimetro #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/hiRiAzGyjR
— Avnendra Singh (@avnendra_s) May 10, 2023
View this post on Instagram
A minor girl was put to death by her older brother who mistook her first period blood as a sign of having an illicit sexual affair with someone. READ MORE
Main bol raha hu bohot scope hai iss desh mein. pic.twitter.com/YAEZhltCzM
— Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) May 4, 2023
Virat Kohli gives a signed bat to a die-hard fan at Wankhede stadium before MI vs RCB clash, King’s gesture shows why he ‘rules’ hearts.
@imVkohli Giving his Signature to their fan on his bat, yesterday 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/k1MCBdRqjp
— VK (@Motera_Stadium) May 9, 2023
In today’s hyper-connected society, the name of the game is going viral. We all love to share those epic moments that make us snort with laughter or warm our hearts like a cozy blanket. With an avalanche of memes, catchy tunes, and jaw-dropping stunts at our fingertips, it’s no wonder that the next big sensation is always waiting to pounce on our screens.
Speaking of trending content in India, the IPL (Indian Premier League) takes center stage like a superstar cricketer hitting a boundary! It’s a battleground of epic rivalries and jaw-dropping moments that keep fans on the edge of their seats. From fiery on-field clashes between cricket giants like Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to Naveen-ul-Haq’s clever jabs at Kohli through social media, the IPL is an adrenaline-fuelled rollercoaster that keeps fans hooked and cheering for their favorite teams.
But hold on tight because the internet isn’t just about sports and entertainment—it’s a treasure trove of inspiring stories that remind us of the goodness in the world or shed light on the sad and disturbing ones. It’s a digital tapestry woven with threads of hope, laughter, and sometimes tears. With so much happening in the vast expanse of the online universe, how can one possibly keep up with it all?
Fear not, for we have the key to unlock the door to the ever-evolving digital landscape. So, are you ready to embark on an epic journey of trending content? Look no further, because we’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to staying up-to-date on all the latest and greatest happenings on the internet. This live blog is your personal gateway to a smorgasbord of viral videos that’ll make your jaw drop, heartwarming tales that’ll melt your soul, and everything in between. Trust us, you won’t want to blink, because the buzz is about to hit you like a digital thunderclap!
Read all the Latest News here