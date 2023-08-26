Viral Parody Video Perfectly Captures The Classic Love-Hate Relationship In TV Serials

TV serials often feature the classic and cliche storyline of lead characters who turn enemies into lovers. While makers and actors claim to introduce new concepts, certain plotlines remain familiar, such as the clash between a wealthy city boy crossing paths with a small-town girl, followed by their numerous arguments to make the story more exciting. Recently, popular content creators Jagjyot Singh, aka aapkajags and Sahil Mehta released a parody reel that perfectly captures the essence of daily soaps. The video is centred around the fictional show Aaaja Piya Tohe Pyar Doon, aired on Aag Lagey TV, humorously highlighting the classic love hate relationship between the lead characters. Sharing the video, Singh write, “I have seen enough TV to know that this is always happening.”

After Jagjyot Singh posted the reel on Instagram, it quickly garnered more than 1 million views and a flood of comments. Social media users were impressed by the accuracy of the parody, while others left humorous responses.

A user joked, “The girl with beard and boy is clean-shaved.”

Another wrote, “I weirdly want to see more episodes of this.”

“Why I know the whole story ahead?,” a comment read.

Another shared, “Stop calling Ishqbazz out. I kinda liked it.”

A user predicting the plotline, shared, “Next story will be boy will save girl from Gunda and then the girl will thank her and by chance the girl parents will select the guy for marriage.”

Interestingly, the content creator also posted a second promo, in which the female protagonist meets the boy once more, this time at his office. Upon realizing how he behaved with her, the girl engages in a heated argument with him, resulting in further clash between the two leads.

“We had to release another promo for our upcoming TV Show because we received so much of love on the precious one,” the caption read.

Yet again, the video left social media users in splits and reacting to the reel, a user suggested, “Do that new character introduction in serial where they first show eyes lower face and then after 5 min they show the whole face,” another wrote, “Petition to make Aag Lage TV a reality,” a user asked, “Aag lage TV ka subscription kidhar milega? (Where can I get a subscription for Aag Lage TV?)”

This video too went viral and received over a million views on the social media platform.